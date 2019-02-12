Search

WATCH: Is this Norfolk property for sale for £2m the best place to work from home ever?

PUBLISHED: 16:22 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 07 March 2019

Work from home in style at Fen Lane Farm, Watton Road, Larling, for sale for £2m. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Work from home in style at Fen Lane Farm, Watton Road, Larling, for sale for £2m. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Work from home in luxury at this property for sale offering stylish offices with fitted kitchens, a pool and even a hot tub to relax in at the end of the day.

Forget huddling around a kettle for your morning coffee at break time – as offices at Fen Lane Farm come with the latest in designer fitted kitchens.

One even has patio doors leading to your very own swimming pool and hot tub, ideal for relaxing in after a hard day at work.

And trying to find a parking space when you get to work will never be a problem again as you have a massive area big enough for 32 commercial vehicles as well as seven individual garages.

MORE: Norwich swap shop dressing tomorrow’s business leaders

Office space created in a large historic barn at Fen Lane Farm. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.ukOffice space created in a large historic barn at Fen Lane Farm. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

In total the property, situated ideally for many businesses, just off the A11 on Watton Road, Larling, has three annexes, which could provide office or residential space, the largest with the pool area and up to three bedrooms, three further offices in a converted 18th century barn and one more with a larger conference room.

All this comes in four acres with the main house, a detached cottage with a contemporary extension, boasting three bedrooms and palatial interiors overlooking gardens and with its own driveway separate from the main office car park.

The property offers more than 10,300 sqft of accommodation – including the main house of 3048 sqft, offices of just over 2800 sqft and annexes of 4421 sqft. In total, you also have nine bedrooms and hence its big price tag of £2m.

Gareth Thomas, of William H Brown Select, selling the property, said: “It’s totally unique, I’ve never seen anything like this, it offers the ultimate in work space but also a beautiful home too.”

Plenty of office space at Fen Lane Farm, for sale for £2m. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.ukPlenty of office space at Fen Lane Farm, for sale for £2m. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The current owners, who have lived there for about 10-15 years, are relocating their property business and looking to downsize. The main house is a Grade II listed timber framed cottage dating to the late 17th or early 18th century. The owners have added a contemporary extension providing an impressive double height reception hall and galleried landing over. It combines the old cottage with low beamed ceilings and timber frame with a glamorous extension providing a palatial modern kitchen.

For more information contact William H Brown Select on 01603 221797.

The en suite bathroom complete with a modern fireplace at Fen Lane Farm. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.ukThe en suite bathroom complete with a modern fireplace at Fen Lane Farm. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Inside one of the annexes, which could be used as extra accommodation or as office space. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.ukInside one of the annexes, which could be used as extra accommodation or as office space. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The main house at Fen Lane Farm offers the character of a historic former cottage with low beamed ceilings. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.ukThe main house at Fen Lane Farm offers the character of a historic former cottage with low beamed ceilings. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Inside the modern hallway in the main house at Fen Lane Farm, for sale for £2m. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.ukInside the modern hallway in the main house at Fen Lane Farm, for sale for £2m. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

