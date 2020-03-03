Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

A rare chance to acquire a Norfolk fishery in a tranquil wildlife setting is coming up at an auction.

Fen Lakes Fishery, Carleton Rode, near Attleborough, is for sale with planning for a house and shop.

Owned by Bryn and Joanna Chetwynd, it is being sold due to personal reasons.

The Chetwynds fought a major legal battle costing millions four years ago in the High Court against a neighbour claiming ponds had been dug out without permission and killed hundreds of their fish.

Although they initially lost the case a year later the neighbour was ordered to fill in one of the lakes by South Norfolk Council.

The Chetwynd's fishery is now being auctioned on March 23 by Clive Emson for reasons unconnected with that row.

Planning permission has been granted for the coarse fishing lakes to be used for angling.

Senior auction appraiser Martin Hardy said the lot was "a lifestyle choice".

"The site comprises four main lakes and a series of ponds connected by pathways and is all set within a wooded area of mature trees and saplings.

"There are two entrances from the road that the land borders with; the main entrance accessing a clearing for parking and the area for the approved building of the dwelling and shop, for which work has already begun."

Auctioneers Clive Emson generated sales worth more than £21 million at the first sale of the year - the best February figure since 2016 - achieving a sale rate of more than 80% after cataloguing 171 lots, the biggest sale since 2018.

Managing director James Emson said: "We certainly enjoyed a great start to 2020 with excellent results coming from a packed catalogue. It is another demonstration of the power, practicality and effectiveness of the auction when it comes to buying and selling land and property.

"However, we are only as good as our last auction and we will be striving to bring you the best possible lots next time. Thus, we go into our pre-Easter auction series this month with a definite spring in our step and a determination to make it the best one yet."

The auction takes place at the Chelmsford City Racecourse on Monday, March 23 at 11am.

