Fears for the future of one of Norwich's most famous restaurants

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

The future of one of the city’s oldest established restaurants looked uncertain today after staff told this newspaper it had closed for business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pedros, Chapelfield, Norwich. Pic: Archant. Pedros, Chapelfield, Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Pedro's, serving up fun Mexican-themed food for almost 30 years, is believed to have closed for good at the weekend.

A member of staff, who did not want to be named, said the restaurant, in Chapelfield Gardens, had closed on Sunday night and staff had been made redundant: “It's really sad, Pedro's should be celebrated for what it was.”

MORE: 'People just want selfies with plants'

The staff member said that there had been some “exciting plans” ahead for the restaurant.

Pedros, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Pic: Archant Pedros, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Pic: Archant

The restaurant website was not working today and no one was answering the phone. A skip was outside the eaterie.

Tweets had been posted just four days ago with Pedro's inviting diners to “celebrate Friday” by eating there.

Another member of staff contacted this newspaper saying: '“Don't know if it's been announced yet but Pedro's has been closed and all staff made redundant. I don't want to risk my redundancy but people need to know.”

You may also want to watch:

No one was available to comment from Pedro's.

Anyone with more information should tweet @edpbusiness or email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk