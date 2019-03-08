Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Fears for the future of one of Norwich's most famous restaurants

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 30 April 2019

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

The future of one of the city’s oldest established restaurants looked uncertain today after staff told this newspaper it had closed for business.

Pedros, Chapelfield, Norwich. Pic: Archant.Pedros, Chapelfield, Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Pedro's, serving up fun Mexican-themed food for almost 30 years, is believed to have closed for good at the weekend.

A member of staff, who did not want to be named, said the restaurant, in Chapelfield Gardens, had closed on Sunday night and staff had been made redundant: “It's really sad, Pedro's should be celebrated for what it was.”

MORE: 'People just want selfies with plants'

The staff member said that there had been some “exciting plans” ahead for the restaurant.

Pedros, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Pic: ArchantPedros, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Pic: Archant

The restaurant website was not working today and no one was answering the phone. A skip was outside the eaterie.

Tweets had been posted just four days ago with Pedro's inviting diners to “celebrate Friday” by eating there.

Another member of staff contacted this newspaper saying: '“Don't know if it's been announced yet but Pedro's has been closed and all staff made redundant. I don't want to risk my redundancy but people need to know.”

You may also want to watch:

No one was available to comment from Pedro's.

Anyone with more information should tweet @edpbusiness or email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead in churchyard

Police were called to an incident on Frenze Road in Diss. Picture: Felicity Priehs

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard

Police were called to an incident on Frenze Road in Diss. Picture: Felicity Priehs

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists