WATCH: Thousands enjoy spectacular firework display
PUBLISHED: 13:13 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 05 November 2019
West Norfolk Council
Hundreds of fireworks lit up a town as part of bonfire night celebrations.
King's Lynn's Fawkes in the Walks attracted thousands of visitors to the firework display.
Last Friday's display, which was also watched by 21,000 on a Snapchat stream put out by organisers West Norfolk Council, began following a slight delay due to a medical emergency.
The mayor of West Norfolk Geoff Hipperson lit the bonfire, before live music from local band The Chebbs.
Visitors were marshalled by 30 volunteers from King's Lynn Parkrun during the 15 minute display which was supported by a fun fair of 22 rides.
Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy council leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: "Fawkes in The Walks was as spectacular as ever. Despite the drizzle, thousands of people came to watch the entertainment and display. I look forward to its return next year."