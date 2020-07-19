Search

New gourmet burger van cooking up success in mid Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 21:09 19 July 2020

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

From venison and blue cheese to a standard bacon burger, a new gourmet van has left people wanting more in Toftwood.

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBig Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Big Boi’s Burgers, based in the Millwright Arms car park, was launched in the middle of coronavirus lockdown after owner, Mark Fryer, was looking to find a use for his old van.

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBig Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

When the business opened the hatch for the first time on May 29, the family-ran van sold 120 burgers in just three and a half hours and ran out of supplies.

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBig Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Since then, business has been booming at Big Boi’s, as they have sold out multiple times and have queues for food every week.

Mr Fryer, who is also the owner of the pub where the van is based, said: “Business has gone so much better than we thought, when we launched we never thought it would be this busy.

“We have been so overwhelmed by the support our customers and locals have given us, we can’t thank them enough.

“I knew I wanted to do something with the van, when we went into lockdown that’s when I knew I should turn it into a takeaway food van.”

Mr Fryer, who also owns a catering business, runs the van with his son and daughter, Nick and Emily.

Currently on the menu at Big Boi’s Burgers are spice beef, BBQ and pork and chorizo burgers, with all meats supplied by Swannington Farm to Fork and fresh vegetables from CC Wells.

“We don’t sell ketchup”, Mr Fryer said. “It’s not our style and it never will be.

“Our team make all of our sauces so if you want ketchup you can go to McDonalds.

“The menu will change every so often so we can give people a chance to try something new. We have already changed the menu once and added our new chicken kiev burger.”

After it’s huge success, the team are now looking into buying a second van so they can attend festivals and events.

Mr Fryer said: “We have already been asked to do some events but we have turned them down as we don’t want to leave the people that have supported us from the start.

“If we want to a festival in Norwich then Toftwood wouldn’t have us for a weekend, and that’s not fair on them.”

To find out more about Big Boi’s Burgers, visit their Facebook page.

