Fate of Norfolk’s HMV stores revealed

05 February, 2019 - 13:42
HMV has been saved Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The fate of Norfolk’s HMV stores has been revealed as auditors KPMG revealed which 27 stores would be axed from the chain.

Both of the stores, and their staff, are safe from the axe.

Those that are due to shut are: Ayr, Bath, Bluewater, Bristol, Cribbs, Chichester, Exeter, Princesshay, Fopp, Bristol, Fopp, Glasgow Byres, Fopp, Manchester, Fopp, Oxford, Glasgow, Braehead, Guernsey, Hereford, Manchester, Trafford, Merry Hill, Oxford Street, Peterborough, Queensgate, Plymouth, Drake Circus, Reading, Sheffield, Meadowhall, Southport, Thurrock, Tunbridge, Uxbridge, Watford, Westfield and Wimbledon.

MORE: Debenhams looking to close 20 stores this year The closures have been made with immediate effect - resulting in 455 redundancies.

The chain has been acquired out of administration by Canadian retailer Sunrise Records, saving 100 other stores and nearly 1,500 staff.

Sunrise, which is owned by Doug Putman, beat off competition from the likes of Mike Ashley.

Mr Putman said: “We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1,500 employees to our growing team.”

MORE: ‘Numerous options’ for Patisserie Valerie rescue deal

