Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants nationwide

Pizza Hut is closing 29 restaurants. It is not yet known whether any in Norwich will be affected. Pic; Pizza Hut Archant

Fast food chain Pizza Hut has revealed closures putting 450 jobs at risk – but it’s not yet known if any Norfolk sites are affected.

It said it is negotiating a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal after it faced “significant disruption” from the pandemic.

The Pizza Hut Restaurants group said it has put forward the proposals as “sales are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021” despite a quick and safe reopening of sites. It has three restaurants in Norwich, one in King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth and also Lowestoft, Suffolk.

The measures aim to protect about 5,000 jobs across its remaining restaurants, totalling 244, as well as the “longevity” of the business, it said.

Pizza Hut has become the latest in a raft of restaurant chains to announce closures and job losses.

Rival Pizza Express confirmed on Monday that it will shut 73 restaurants with 1,100 job losses after its own CVA deal was approved by creditors.