Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants nationwide
PUBLISHED: 12:38 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 09 September 2020
Archant
Fast food chain Pizza Hut has revealed closures putting 450 jobs at risk – but it’s not yet known if any Norfolk sites are affected.
It said it is negotiating a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal after it faced “significant disruption” from the pandemic.
The Pizza Hut Restaurants group said it has put forward the proposals as “sales are not expected to fully bounce back until well into 2021” despite a quick and safe reopening of sites. It has three restaurants in Norwich, one in King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth and also Lowestoft, Suffolk.
MORE: Tax expert and his wife take over the ‘greatest tea shop in Norwich’
You may also want to watch:
The measures aim to protect about 5,000 jobs across its remaining restaurants, totalling 244, as well as the “longevity” of the business, it said.
Pizza Hut has become the latest in a raft of restaurant chains to announce closures and job losses.
Rival Pizza Express confirmed on Monday that it will shut 73 restaurants with 1,100 job losses after its own CVA deal was approved by creditors.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.