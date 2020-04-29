Search

KFC re-opens restaurants for deliveries

PUBLISHED: 14:44 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 29 April 2020

KFC in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich is open for deliveries. Pic: Archant

KFC in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich is open for deliveries. Pic: Archant

KFC is re-opening 80 more restaurants for deliveries including one in Norwich as it ramps up services in lockdown.

The fried chicken chain has gradually opened 20 sites so far for deliveries including Norwich’s restaurant in Mile Cross Lane.

This Norwich site is currently the only one out of eight KFCs across Norfolk – including four in Norwich, three in Yarmouth and one in King’s Lynn – that is doing deliveries.

The rest are currently temporarily closed because of coronavirus.

MORE: Jarrold to re-open website after coronavirus shutdown

The chain, with more than 900 sites nationwide and employing around 24,000 people, said it will now re-open an additional 80 restaurants for deliveries across the UK this week, taking its total to 100 by next Monday.

The chain shut all its restaurants last month due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The raft of re-openings comes as rivals including Burger King, McDonald’s and Pret a Manger also push forward in restarting operations for deliveries.

McDonald’s stated earlier this week it was testing procedures in preparation to re-open some sites.

The KFC restaurant in Norwich supplying deliveries is still closed to the public. To order, you go online and food is delivered through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

KFC said it would serve a “limited menu” to help smaller kitchen teams maintain social distancing, while “stringent processes and hygiene measures” were in place.

The company also said it would continue to donate meals to the NHS and key workers, committing to deliver 10,000 meals a week in partnership with Deliveroo.

Paula MacKenzie, managing director, said: “I’m really proud of the way we, with our franchise partners, have been able to carefully get some of our restaurants back open for delivery over the last two weeks.

“This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that’s key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family.”

