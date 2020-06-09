Burger King reopens more restaurants in bid to ‘get back to normal’

Burger King reopens another restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Burger King

Burger King has reopened another restaurant in Norwich as part of its phased plan across the UK.

Burger King is reopening more restaurants. Pic: Burger King Burger King is reopening more restaurants. Pic: Burger King

The fast food chain has just reopened the A11/A47 Thickthorn services restaurant for takeway at the counter only. It is also reopening its Barton Mills services restaurant near Newmarket, Suffolk, also for counter takeway service only.

It comes after Burger King recently reopened Sweetbriar Road in Norwich for drive-through only.

By the end of the month the firm hopes to have 350 restaurants, 68% of its total number, reopen. Katie Evans, marketing director, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”

It follows rivals McDonald’s reopening several of its drive-throughs last week along with other fast food chains restarting services such as Nando’s and KFC.