Search

Advanced search

Burger King reopens more restaurants in bid to ‘get back to normal’

PUBLISHED: 14:15 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 09 June 2020

Burger King reopens another restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Burger King

Burger King reopens another restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Burger King

Burger King has reopened another restaurant in Norwich as part of its phased plan across the UK.

Burger King is reopening more restaurants. Pic: Burger KingBurger King is reopening more restaurants. Pic: Burger King

The fast food chain has just reopened the A11/A47 Thickthorn services restaurant for takeway at the counter only. It is also reopening its Barton Mills services restaurant near Newmarket, Suffolk, also for counter takeway service only.

It comes after Burger King recently reopened Sweetbriar Road in Norwich for drive-through only.

MORE: Forum car park prepares to reopen

By the end of the month the firm hopes to have 350 restaurants, 68% of its total number, reopen. Katie Evans, marketing director, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”

It follows rivals McDonald’s reopening several of its drive-throughs last week along with other fast food chains restarting services such as Nando’s and KFC.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Council workers suspended over Norfolk County Farms complaint

Two Norfolk county farms staff members have been suspended. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Two arrested after thousands of illegal cigarettes seized

Some of the counterfeit cigarettes seized in raids in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Manager who gloated about getting away with coverage of patient’s death is dismissed

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Tributes paid to popular former teacher and town councillor

Carole Fields, of Sheringham. Picture: Supplied by Tim Groves
Drive 24