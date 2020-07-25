Retailers sell out of ‘designer’ face coverings as shoppers required to mask up

Lisa Angel has sold out of some of her fashion face coverings but this one, bearing a navy and gold leaf motif is still in stock. Pic: Lisa Angel Archant

Store bosses in Norwich stocking new ranges of fashionable face coverings are selling out fast of the latest new craze.

Norfolk photographer Jules Holland working at Houghton Hall, pictured in her mask. Pic: Jules Holland Norfolk photographer Jules Holland working at Houghton Hall, pictured in her mask. Pic: Jules Holland

It comes as the law comes into force that stipulates you need to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets, with a fine of up to £100 if you don’t.

At Ginger womenswear shop in Timber Hill, their new range of reusable leopard print masks in various colours, priced £9.50 each, were already selling out. Ginger posted on Instagram: “They are going fast so pop in, say hi and grab one,”

Local gym fitness trainer Charlotte Thompson in her mask. Pic: Charlotte Thompson Local gym fitness trainer Charlotte Thompson in her mask. Pic: Charlotte Thompson

Lisa Angel jewellery and accessory store, with outlets in the Norwich Lanes and Chapelfield, also sold out of her range of black pleated, floral and leopard print face coverings, £8 each, and replacement filters, for £7. She still has others in stock with a rainbow motif and face coverings for children with designs including puppies and butterflies, for £7.

Meanwhile At menswear store Hatters, White Lion Street, they’ve just started stocking the new designer Hugo Boss reusable range of black, navy and grey cotton masks priced at £35 for three, A pack of 50 standard disposable masks costs £17.50 on Amazon.

Meanwhile more people are posting photos on social media of themselves wearing masks, both at home and work.

Norwich hair stylist Deb Dominic who posted on social media: "Hair shots with face masks, let's defo make it a thing." Pic: Deb Dominic Norwich hair stylist Deb Dominic who posted on social media: "Hair shots with face masks, let's defo make it a thing." Pic: Deb Dominic

Norfolk photographer Jules Holland posted on Instagram a photo on a shoot at Houghton Hall, wearing a face mask, saying: “A great summary of the very surreal world of 2020.”

At Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, Norwich, salon owner Lauren Reeves pictured herself in a tight fitting visor saying: “This is definitely cooler than a mask and so much better for my gorgeous clients who struggle with their hearing.”

Even celebrities were masking up; Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker surprised photographers and fans when she donned a sheer, black face covering at the opening of her new shoe shop in New York. And Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips also posted a picture on social media after getting her hair done, wearing a face mask, saying: “On the positive side, at least I only need to do half a face of make-up for the forseeable.”

Other celebrities took it more seriously with movie actress Michelle Pfeiffer showing herself in a mask and saying: “This isn’t about politics, this is about keeping each other safe.”

Hugo Boss designer men's masks. Pic: Hatters Hugo Boss designer men's masks. Pic: Hatters

A client at barbers Swagger & Jacks in one of thedesigner masks. Pic: Swagger & Jacks A client at barbers Swagger & Jacks in one of thedesigner masks. Pic: Swagger & Jacks

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips masking up. Pic: Instagram Love Island's Shaughna Phillips masking up. Pic: Instagram

Salon owner Lauren Reeves in her visor. Pic: Stone Hairdressing Salon owner Lauren Reeves in her visor. Pic: Stone Hairdressing

The new range of face coverings at Ginger. Pic: Ginger The new range of face coverings at Ginger. Pic: Ginger

