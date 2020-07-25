Retailers sell out of ‘designer’ face coverings as shoppers required to mask up
PUBLISHED: 09:54 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 25 July 2020
Archant
Store bosses in Norwich stocking new ranges of fashionable face coverings are selling out fast of the latest new craze.
It comes as the law comes into force that stipulates you need to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets, with a fine of up to £100 if you don’t.
At Ginger womenswear shop in Timber Hill, their new range of reusable leopard print masks in various colours, priced £9.50 each, were already selling out. Ginger posted on Instagram: “They are going fast so pop in, say hi and grab one,”
Lisa Angel jewellery and accessory store, with outlets in the Norwich Lanes and Chapelfield, also sold out of her range of black pleated, floral and leopard print face coverings, £8 each, and replacement filters, for £7. She still has others in stock with a rainbow motif and face coverings for children with designs including puppies and butterflies, for £7.
Meanwhile At menswear store Hatters, White Lion Street, they’ve just started stocking the new designer Hugo Boss reusable range of black, navy and grey cotton masks priced at £35 for three, A pack of 50 standard disposable masks costs £17.50 on Amazon.
Meanwhile more people are posting photos on social media of themselves wearing masks, both at home and work.
Norfolk photographer Jules Holland posted on Instagram a photo on a shoot at Houghton Hall, wearing a face mask, saying: “A great summary of the very surreal world of 2020.”
At Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, Norwich, salon owner Lauren Reeves pictured herself in a tight fitting visor saying: “This is definitely cooler than a mask and so much better for my gorgeous clients who struggle with their hearing.”
Even celebrities were masking up; Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker surprised photographers and fans when she donned a sheer, black face covering at the opening of her new shoe shop in New York. And Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips also posted a picture on social media after getting her hair done, wearing a face mask, saying: “On the positive side, at least I only need to do half a face of make-up for the forseeable.”
Other celebrities took it more seriously with movie actress Michelle Pfeiffer showing herself in a mask and saying: “This isn’t about politics, this is about keeping each other safe.”
