Young farmers tussle for trophies at Norfolk YFC Rally

PUBLISHED: 10:52 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 19 July 2019

Young Farmers' Clubs from across the county competed at the Norfolk YFC Rally 2019. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Young Farmers' Clubs from across the county competed at the Norfolk YFC Rally 2019. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Norfolk YFC

Young farmers' clubs from across the county battled for trophies at the 2019 Norfolk YFC Rally - the biggest competition day in the club calendar.

Young Farmers' Clubs from across the county competed at the Norfolk YFC Rally 2019. Picture: Norfolk YFCYoung Farmers' Clubs from across the county competed at the Norfolk YFC Rally 2019. Picture: Norfolk YFC

As well as testing practical agricultural skills such as cultivator point changes, mechanical fault finding, chainsaw carving, hazard signs identification and the "telehandler challenge", there were also fun contests including a "Wacky Races" car race, doughnut and yoghurt eating challenges and a "Fittest Farmer" competition, won by Tom Bart from Wymondham YFC.

Sports competitions at the Norfolk Showground in the afternoon pitched young farmers against each other on assault courses and in tug-of-war tussles.

Wymondham Young Farmers were crowned the overall senior champions, with Loddon Countrysiders winning the junior rally title.

A Norfolk YFC spokesman said: "As Rally takes place at the start of harvest, appreciation must be given to all who gave up their Sunday to take part in competitions as well as parents, guardians and voluntary Countrysider club leaders for supporting the junior section of Young Farmers throughout the day. Well done to all the clubs for making the Rally such an exciting event."

Young Farmers' Clubs from across the county competed at the Norfolk YFC Rally 2019. Picture: Norfolk YFC Young Farmers' Clubs from across the county competed at the Norfolk YFC Rally 2019. Picture: Norfolk YFC

