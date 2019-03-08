Young Farmers profile: 24-year-old vet Jade Wilson cares for all creatures great and small

As part of our regular series of profiles on the region's Young Farmers' Club members, 24-year-old JADE WILSON describes the unpredictable and emotional animal dramas she faces as an on-call farm vet.

I am a vet for all species including pets, farm animals, horses and a few more exotic ones. Although I enjoy the variety, I do seem to be developing a bit of a farm animal bias.

There is no normal day for me - I always see a variety of sick animals, and do many routine things too. I could be consulting first thing, then vaccinating horses, or I could get pulled away for an emergency colic or wound, then perform small animal surgery.

The day changes depending on which vet is needed where and what emergencies we have. Very occasionally it doesn't even resemble what was booked in at the beginning. Generally the days are busy, with any spare time spent catching up on how cases are doing, paperwork and reporting results back to owners with the plan of next steps or treatment.

I also have a share of the on-call rota, being on call one evening a week and my share of weekends. When the phone goes off it could be literally anything, from an advice call to a seriously ill animal. I've had colics, calvings, stitch-ups, car accidents… the list goes on.

The biggest downside of being on call for me is the nights when I don't get enough sleep, especially when woken up early - and I now always jump when my phone goes off.

Being a vet is mentally demanding. I am constantly having to think about what diagnosis do those symptoms fit, how am I going to make this diagnosis, what am I going to treat this with - as well as 'why did I forget to ask that'?

It is also difficult emotionally when you lose a patient you tried everything to save. But the satisfaction felt when you have managed to solve a complex case, or that feeling when you have managed to treat a critically-ill patient, make being a vet very rewarding and worthwhile.

I graduated from university in July and started working as a vet in Wymondham in October. Shortly afterwards I was introduced to Young Farmers by my boss, who is a former member.

Joining Young Farmers has really helped me adjust to living in Norfolk. I moved from Kent to start my first job only knowing one person in the area. Young Farmers has given me a group of fun, easy-going people outside the veterinary world to socialise with, where it doesn't matter if I am tired, late (often) or just can't make the meetings. The variety of meetings and activities is great, there something different each week and it is not all farm-related.

