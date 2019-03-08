Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Young Farmers profile: 24-year-old vet Jade Wilson cares for all creatures great and small

PUBLISHED: 16:33 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 20 May 2019

Jade Wilson of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Jade Wilson of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Norfolk YFC

Norfolk YFC

As part of our regular series of profiles on the region's Young Farmers' Club members, 24-year-old JADE WILSON describes the unpredictable and emotional animal dramas she faces as an on-call farm vet.

I am a vet for all species including pets, farm animals, horses and a few more exotic ones. Although I enjoy the variety, I do seem to be developing a bit of a farm animal bias.

There is no normal day for me - I always see a variety of sick animals, and do many routine things too. I could be consulting first thing, then vaccinating horses, or I could get pulled away for an emergency colic or wound, then perform small animal surgery.

The day changes depending on which vet is needed where and what emergencies we have. Very occasionally it doesn't even resemble what was booked in at the beginning. Generally the days are busy, with any spare time spent catching up on how cases are doing, paperwork and reporting results back to owners with the plan of next steps or treatment.

I also have a share of the on-call rota, being on call one evening a week and my share of weekends. When the phone goes off it could be literally anything, from an advice call to a seriously ill animal. I've had colics, calvings, stitch-ups, car accidents… the list goes on.

The biggest downside of being on call for me is the nights when I don't get enough sleep, especially when woken up early - and I now always jump when my phone goes off.

Being a vet is mentally demanding. I am constantly having to think about what diagnosis do those symptoms fit, how am I going to make this diagnosis, what am I going to treat this with - as well as 'why did I forget to ask that'?

You may also want to watch:

It is also difficult emotionally when you lose a patient you tried everything to save. But the satisfaction felt when you have managed to solve a complex case, or that feeling when you have managed to treat a critically-ill patient, make being a vet very rewarding and worthwhile.

I graduated from university in July and started working as a vet in Wymondham in October. Shortly afterwards I was introduced to Young Farmers by my boss, who is a former member.

Joining Young Farmers has really helped me adjust to living in Norfolk. I moved from Kent to start my first job only knowing one person in the area. Young Farmers has given me a group of fun, easy-going people outside the veterinary world to socialise with, where it doesn't matter if I am tired, late (often) or just can't make the meetings. The variety of meetings and activities is great, there something different each week and it is not all farm-related.

PROFILE:

Name: Jade Wilson

Age: 24

Occupation: Vet

YFC club: Wymondham YFC

How long have you been a YFC member?: Six months - Wymondham YFC meets at The Rugby Club, Wymondham, on Monday evenings. For more details about Norfolk Young Farmers contact the county office on 01603 731307.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

Farm machinery firm ‘inspires next generation’ at launch of new depot

Farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess held an open day to launch the firm's new depot at Ellington in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Burgess

Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth flat

Fire crews were called on Monday (May 20) to a flat fire in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists