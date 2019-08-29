Have you seen the giant straw people of Wymondham?

Search

29 August, 2019 - 09:08
Wymondham Young Farmers have constructed giant straw sculptures to promote their new members’ night on September 2. Picture: Edd Barker

Wymondham Young Farmers have constructed giant straw sculptures to promote their new members' night on September 2. Picture: Edd Barker

Edd Barker

Giant straw statues have been built in a Norfolk stubble field aiming to attract the attention of the next generation of young farmers.

The towering sculptures, which can be seen from the B1172 between Wymondham and Morley, have been constructed by Wymondham Young Farmers' Club (YFC) to promote its new members' night on September 2.

It is one of 11 YFC clubs across Norfolk, giving young people aged 16-26 opportunities to learn new skills and take part in activities, competitions and social events.

The clubs also raise thousands of pounds each year for good causes, and this year Wymondham's chosen charities are the Teenage Cancer Trust and EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices), as well as supporting its junior section, the Wymondham Countrysiders Club for members aged 10-16.

- The Wymondham YFC new members' night takes place at Wymondham Rugby Club from 7.30pm on Monday September 2.

