Young Farmers’ 55th panto will raise cash for rural mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 11:31 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 02 January 2019

Wymondham Young Farmers' Club is preparing to perform its 55th annual pantomime The Little Mermaid in January 2019. Picture: Wymondham YFC

Wymondham YFC

Wymondham Young Farmers have been rehearsing lines, songs and dance routines in preparation for their 55th annual charity pantomime.

The club’s production of the Little Mermaid is a modern twist on the classic story by Hans Christian Andersen, with Frances Roberson starring in the title role and Charlie Clarke as the doting prince.

The performances will raise money for the YANA (You Are Not Alone) Project, a charity which provides confidential counselling for people affected by stress and depression in farming and rural industries across Norfolk and Suffolk.

A club spokesman said: “It is a whole club effort with members that are not performing on the stage making and painting scenery and props before the performances and helping backstage with scene changes and make-up on the night. We are also very fortunate to have a number of Wymondham Countrysiders from the junior section of our organisation who have grasped at the opportunity to perform and will be joining us on stage.

“The proceeds of the pantomime this year will go our chosen charity of the year which is the YANA Project. The YANA Project supports people in farming and rural communities that are affected by stress and depression, which is unfortunately common in an industry that can be very lonely and demanding.”

• The pantomime runs from January 16–19 at Central Hall in Wymondham. Evening performances start at 7.30pm but there will also be a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday 19. Tickets are available from Sue Palmer on 01603 759545 or from R Reeves Stationers on Damgate Street in Wymondham.

