Champion Norfolk farmer wins inter-club bragging rights for the second year running

A champion north Norfolk barley grower is celebrating a double success after securing a coveted inter-club title for the second year running.

William Mack, of Hempstead Hall near Holt, has won the annual malting barley competition, contested between Holt and Stalham Farmers' Clubs.

After becoming Holt's champion, his sample of the Propino variety, from a field which yielded 2.4 tonnes per acre in last season's challenging conditions, was judged by Crisp Maltings' commercial director Bob King to be superior to the grain submitted by Stalham's champions from Mautby Farms.

Mr Mack said: "I am really pleased. I don't think it has been done before to win it two years running. But I am disappointed that Propino seems to be going out of fashion because it really suits our light land."

Chris Borrett, director of grain merchants Adams and Howling, who judged the Stalham samples, said: "Propino has only won the Holt competition twice - both by William in the last two years. Propino has been a steady variety for the past couple of seasons but newer varieties such as Laureate and Planet are taking a bigger percentage of the market now due to yield potential."