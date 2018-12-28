Suffolk brand-builder behind Covent Garden Soup Co and Green and Black’s chocolate set to speak at farming conference

William Kendall of Maple Farm, Kelsale Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A Suffolk organic entrepreneur who has built a raft of recognisable brands will explain how to add value to farming produce at an East Anglian agricultural conference in February.

William Kendall of Kelsale, near Saxmundham, is among the speakers at the annual Sentry Conference, which takes place on February 6 at Rowley Mile Racecourse, Newmarket, under the title: Free trade, tariffs or quotas? An Island of Opportunity.

The environmentalist is chairman of British soft drinks business Cawston Press, and managed the New Covent Garden Soup Company for nine years before it was sold to a public company. He was also involved in the Green & Black’s chocolate company, sold to Cadbury’s in 2005.

He campaigns for better and more locally-produced food, and writes and lectures on entrepreneurship and innovation. Also among the speakers is Roger Johnson, president of the USA National Farmers Union.