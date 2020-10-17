Search

Farm shop’s pumpkin sales boom as families seek to brighten coronavirus gloom

17 October, 2020 - 06:00
White House Farm in Norwich has seen an upsurge in interest in pumpkins this year from families seeking some traditional autumnal fun. Pictured: Olivia Gurney, 4, with her parents' bumper pumpkin crop. Picture: Charlotte Gurney

Charlotte Gurney

A bumper pumpkin crop has sparked a surge of visitors to a Norwich farm shop as families seek some autumnal fun to brighten the gloom of a crisis-hit year.

Charlotte Gurney, who runs White House Farm in Sprowston with her husband Oliver, said the farm’s pumpkin patch is “more popular than ever” as families, restricted from meeting others due to social distancing rules, sought to find safe, fun outdoor activities for their children with half-term looming – and with worries over potential tightening of coronavirus rules if the pandemic worsens in the coming weeks.

“We opened earlier for pumpkins this year, but I think the reason we have been busier earlier is because people might be fearful of what lies ahead,” she said.

Mrs Gurney said this year’s colourful crop has produced “some absolute whoppers” – creating perfect Halloween picture opportunities which visitors were keen to take advantage of.

“It’s all about making memories and it is the photo opportunity that Instagram loves,” she said. “Our social media pages receive incredible activity at this time.”

White House Farm in Norwich has seen an upsurge in interest in pumpkins this year from families seeking some traditional autumnal fun. Pictured: This pumpkin is so big that one-year-old Antonia Gurney can fit inside. Picture: Charlotte Gurney White House Farm in Norwich has seen an upsurge in interest in pumpkins this year from families seeking some traditional autumnal fun. Pictured: This pumpkin is so big that one-year-old Antonia Gurney can fit inside. Picture: Charlotte Gurney

