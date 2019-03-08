Camera traps will monitor endangered turtle doves on farms
PUBLISHED: 14:01 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 27 March 2019
Eliza Emmett
Four neighbouring Norfolk farms are working together to help endangered turtle doves find the right habitat for nesting and breeding in the Wensum Valley.
The drastic decline of the threatened birds’ population – estimated to have dropped by 93pc between 1995 and 2014 – has been attributed to factors including the loss of suitable habitat and a lack of seed and grain for food during the breeding season.
So the Upper Wensum Cluster Farm Group (UWCFG) is working on a pilot scheme on a small area surrounding Harpers Green, a common south of Fakenham.
Four group members whose land surrounds the green have sought out areas where hedgerows and ponds can be managed for the birds’ benefit, and where supplementary feeding can be carried out from late April, when turtle doves begin arriving back from their winter homes in Africa.
“Camera traps” are also being placed to monitor the birds’ breeding success in areas where they have been known to nest.
Eliza Emmett, UWCFG advisor, said: “Harpers Green is a common sandwiched between four landowners in our group and we know that a handful of turtle doves are going back and trying to breed there.
“So we are trying to do something in this mini-area with these four committed landowners, who are all very excited about it.
“We are going to give them supplementary feed and they will choose the best places around the common that have the right hedgerows and the right access to ponds.
“The main purpose of the supplementary feeding is because, following their migratory journey, the turtle doves are tired, hungry and need a safe habitat where they can recover and start planning to breed.
“We are going to install camera traps in these areas. It is a little camera that has a sensor so when anything goes near it will start taking pictures to monitor their health and see whether they are breeding – and, if so, are the chicks reaching adulthood and going on to migrate?”
The four landowners are: Colin Palmer at Horningtoft; Andrew Hill at Horningtoft; Richard, Helen and John Savory at Gateley; and Earl Cathcart at Gateley.
The project also calls on the expertise of the Wensum Valley Birdwatching Society and Chrissie Kelley, head of species management at Pensthorpe Natural Park – the lead farm among the 21 members of the UWCFG, and also a key partner in the Operation Turtle Dove initiative working to conserve the species.
If the pilot project is successful, it could be rolled out across the group.