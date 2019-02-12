Half the expected rainfall makes it a dry January for Norfolk

Norfolk saw some frosty mornings during January, a month which also brought blustery winds and around half the expected rainfall. Byline: Sonya Duncan Archant 2019

The New Year started off rather cloudy and mild with highs in double digits, although a strong northerly wind brought cooler air in from the north, leading to showers around the Norfolk coast.

Norfolk rainfall figures, January 2019. Source: Terry Mayes / Norfolk Rainfall Association Norfolk rainfall figures, January 2019. Source: Terry Mayes / Norfolk Rainfall Association

It continued to stay showery on the northerly breeze across the region during the next few days with high temperatures down into the low single figures and frosts overnight, in any prolonged clear spells, mainly in the west of the region. Winds turned to a more westerly direction on the 5th which led to less cold air, but cloudy skies and a few spots of drizzle.

Temperatures slowly rose into double figures once again on the 6th and 7th, although this led to windy conditions with gusts of 40mph across the region. Bands of rain also moved through on the 7th.

It stayed windy on the 8th and 9th with blustery showers across the region, but the strengthening wind caused overtopping of the sea around the coast due to it being from a northerly direction, coinciding with a high tide.

On the 10th and the morning of the 11th it was rather cloudy with spots of drizzle as winds turned to the west, meaning temperatures warmed up during the middle of the month. Although it was mild for the time of year with no frosts overnight and daytime highs near 10C, it was windy with gusts of 40mph inland at times and near 50mph around the coast.

Norfolk air temperatures, January 2019. Source: Weatherquest Norfolk air temperatures, January 2019. Source: Weatherquest

It stayed mainly dry through this period also, but a few spots of rain on the 13th led to a cooler day on the 14th with isolated showers.

After a cloudy and mild day on the 16th, a sudden change in the weather happened as cooler air moved in from the northwest on the 17th after the band of rain cleared, leading to some snow showers.

It stayed cold from the 17th until the 25th with daytime highs of mostly 4-6C and overnight frosts. Much of the time during this period it was dry and sunny, although a mixture of rain, sleet and snow affected the west of the region on the 19th and then further rain became sleet and snow showers on the 22nd. The far east of Norfolk continued to see wintry showers on the 23rd, before another band of rain and sleet moved southeast across the region.

The last weekend of the month was a milder one with highs of 9-10C on the 26th before an active front brought rain and then slightly cooler conditions, along with strong winds on the 27th. Gusts reached 60mph around the Norfolk coast on the 27th.

The last few days of the month were on the chilly side, with daytime highs of 2-4C mostly and sharp frosts overnight. Areas of rain and sleet moved through overnight on the 29th, otherwise it was a dry end to the month. The last day of the month was very foggy across much of Norfolk with some places in Norfolk not going above freezing due to the freezing fog lingering.

Overall the mean temperature for January ended up just below the 30-year long-term average by 0.3C. Rainfall was roughly 50pc of the expected amount for the month with sunshine hours very close to average and two more days of air frosts than the average.