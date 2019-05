Farmer plants 14 different crops with the same seed drill – bringing soil benefits to diverse arable business

Oilseed rape being drilled at Warren Hill Farms in 2018. Picture: Julian Cooksley JULIAN COOKSLEY

A farm on the Norfolk-Suffolk border produces up to 14 crops – but despite the wide variation in seed sizes and sowing depths all are established using just one direct drill, as part of a low-impact strip-seeding system.