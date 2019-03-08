Bidder pays £310,000 for the 'most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK'
PUBLISHED: 17:10 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 19 October 2019
Chris Lishman
A rare and famous vintage farm machine described as the "most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK" has been sold for £310,000 at an East Anglian sale.
The Ivel Agricultural Motor, cited as one of the great British inventions, brought collectors and enthusiasts flocking to the Cheffins' Vintage Sale at Sutton, near Ely.
The three-wheeled machine, the brainchild of visionary inventor Dan Albone, was the first commercially-viable British tractor and the first to go into volume production.
The 1903-made model - number 131 - is probably the best-known of the world's eight complete surviving machines, said auctioneers, having been a star attraction at the National Tractor and Farm Museum in Northumberland for many years as part of the late John Moffitt's Hunday Collection.
After a bidding battle between potential buyers, it was sold to a telephone bidder for £310,000 - smashing the pre-auction estimate of £200,000-£250,000.
But the Ivel was not the only star of the show.
A County 1884 model described as a "holy grail" for tractor collectors also exceeded auctioneers' expectations by fetching £132,000.
The 1982-made machine was highly prized by County collectors due to its scarcity, high specification and eye-catching appearance - and was sold with just 3,833 hours on the clock and all its original manuals.
The model was the last and largest of all the tractors to be introduced by the original firm of County Commercial Cars Ltd in Hampshire, and only a handful were built before the company went into receivership in 1983. Although the model continued under the reformed County Tractors Ltd, sales were extremely limited with the last supplied in 1989-90, and estimates suggest there are now no more than 20 County 1884s in preservation.
The 1884 used a turbocharged 188hp engine, and was the first of the distinctive "long nose" County tractors, with an extended bonnet housing the oil cooler and main fuel tank.
Before the auction, Cheffins chairman Bill King said: "This is almost certainly the strongest vintage sale for tractors we have ever put together at Cheffins.
"In any normal year without such an iconic tractor as the Ivel Agricultural Motor, this County 1884 would be far and away the standout lot and you could say that for many other tractors in the sale, too."