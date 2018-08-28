Search

Advanced search

UEA researcher presents a ‘hierarchy of plans’ to save wild pollinators

PUBLISHED: 09:07 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:27 30 November 2018

Dr Lynn Dicks speaking at the Brexit, Bees and the Brown Stuff event at the UEA Enterprise Centre. Picture: Chris Hill.

Dr Lynn Dicks speaking at the Brexit, Bees and the Brown Stuff event at the UEA Enterprise Centre. Picture: Chris Hill.

Archant

The management of farming landscapes needs to be transformed in order to safeguard the threatened wild pollinators on which many food crops depend, said a leading Norfolk researcher.

Dr Lynn Dicks of the University of East Anglia’s School of Biological Sciences, who was speaking at the “Brexit, Bees and the Brown Stuff” seminar at the UEA Enterprise Centre, said populations of wild pollinators are declining worldwide, putting valuable foods and ecosystems at risk.

“In the UK, one of the main things which has happened during the biggest declines of insects pre-1980 was that we have gone from having a lot of flowers in the landscape and lot of flower-rich, species-rich grassland, to having a lot of grassland with no flowers,” she said.

“We lost 97pc of our flower-rich meadows over a few decades up to 1989. The most important drivers of pollinator decline are land management and land use.”

To correct this decline, Dr Dicks presented a “hierarchy” of solutions, with the most favoured Plan A being to keep the “diverse, abundant communities of wild pollinators we had in the UK 100 years ago”.

As that may prove difficult, she said Plan B would be to start to transform the management of landscapes, particularly in the context of productive farming, to support thriving wild pollinator communities.

Failing that, Plan C would be for more hives of managed pollinators to carry out the service usually provided by wild bees and the last resort, Plan D, was to develop swarms of pollinating drones – a futuristic-sounding solution, but one for which US retail giant Walmart has already filed a patent.

READ MORE: British food could be ‘demonised’ in EU after Brexit, says UEA law professor

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide