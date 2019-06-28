Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Water is among Norfolk farmers' key demands to treasury minister Liz Truss

28 June, 2019 - 08:00
Norfolk MP and treasury minister Elizabeth Truss met farmers at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Harry Douglas-Gratton

Norfolk MP and treasury minister Elizabeth Truss met farmers at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Harry Douglas-Gratton

Harry Douglas-Gratton

The need for better water infrastructure was among the investment priorities which farmers discussed with treasury minister Elizabeth Truss during her visit to the Royal Norfolk Show.

The South West Norfolk MP and chief secretary to the treasury met with farmers to hear their concerns over the impact of the national budget on the rural community.

Speaking after the meeting hosted by the National Farmer's Union (NFU), Ms Truss said: "First of all, people want to see a plan for farming for Brexit.

"Secondly, we need ways of supporting new-entry farmers into the industry. The issue of water was raised a lot, on fibre, on electricity, and a big focus of mine is improving infrastructure in rural areas so we can support really excellent businesses."

Brexit was a recurring theme at the meeting, as farmers repeated their fears about a no-deal departure from the EU.

"One of the things the farmers were talking about is that people are holding back on investment," said Ms Truss. "One of the reasons they're holding back on investment is we haven't resolved the European issue."

Norfolk NFU chairman Nick Deane highlighted the importance of efficient water transport, saying we're "wasting money" by pumping excess flood water into the ocean in other parts of the country, while many Norfolk farmers are at risk of drought or losing their abstraction licences for irrigation.

"Thousands, probably millions, of pounds are going to be spent pumping that water out to sea," he said.

"Why aren't we pumping it in the right direction instead of just chucking it out to sea? An infrastructure within the UK that could put water in the right place to the benefit of the environment, to the benefit of industry, to the benefit of the water consumer; it must be something that should be looked at because with climate change they're all going to put pressure on this critical strategic resource."

Mr Deane also discussed Brexit, saying no-deal would be "disastrous" short-term, but noted that Ms Truss seemed "aware of that."

"She can't give any firm commitments, but we do know that she's here to listen to us," he added.

Most Read

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Emergency services called to five vehicle collision on A47

Emergency services responded to calls earlier this evening after five vehicles crashed on the A47 near Caistor Saint Edmund. Picture: Denise Bradley

Heise ready to challenge at Norwich City after injury held up early progress

Philip Heise is finally ready to press his claims for Premier League action after his January move Picture Archant

All systems go for town’s new leisure facility as £26m proposal is agreed by council

Artist's impression of proposed new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Tributes paid to popular Norwich angler

Well-known angler and Norwich man Cyril Wigg. Photo: June Wigg

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Water is among Norfolk farmers’ key demands to treasury minister Liz Truss

Norfolk MP and treasury minister Elizabeth Truss met farmers at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Harry Douglas-Gratton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists