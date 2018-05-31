Search

Advanced search

US trade offers ‘huge opportunity for all farmers’, says Norfolk MP and trade minister

PUBLISHED: 11:47 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 15 May 2020

South West Norfolk MP and international trade secretary Elizabeth Truss says US trade offers a huge opportunity for all farmers. Picture: Ian Burt

South West Norfolk MP and international trade secretary Elizabeth Truss says US trade offers a huge opportunity for all farmers. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2014

Amid mounting concerns that East Anglian farmers could be undercut by cheap post-Brexit food imports, a Norfolk MP said US trade offered “huge opportunity for all farmers”.

International trade secretary Elizabeth Truss, who also represents South West Norfolk, promised that food standards would not be undermined in the drive for an increased movement of products across the Atlantic.

Farmers fear that, unless legal safeguards are put in place, the UK could be flooded with cheap imports produced to lower environmental, animal welfare and food safety standards than are required in the UK.

Those concerns deepened this week when an amendment aiming to guarantee all food imports had to meet the UK’s high standards was defeated during a debate on the Agriculture Bill.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that the government is drawing up plans to cut tariffs on US agricultural imports as part of a “big concession package” to help the progress of trade negotiations, prompting more angry reactions from farmers demanding more than “verbal assurances” from ministers to protect their industry.

Ms Truss said the government “will never undermine our high domestic environmental protection, animal welfare and food safety standards – ensuring that in any agreement British farmers are always able to compete”.

READ MORE: MPs ‘missed opportunity’ to secure vital safeguards for food standards, say farmers

She told Farmers’ Weekly that exporters of products including beef and lamb could benefit from huge market opportunities if the US lifted import tariffs, but she would be “extremely cautious to ensure any ‘opening up’ does not cause an unwanted downturn for domestic producers”.

“Our analysis shows that agricultural sectors are set to gain from a US deal,” she said.

“An agreement with the US could remove tariffs of up to 26pc on British beef – a market only recently opened and worth £66m to UK farmers.

“A deal with the US could bring similar benefits for the lamb industry. It is not widely known that the US is the second-largest importer of lamb in the world, and even a 3pc market share could boost annual UK lamb exports by £18m.

“We will always ensure that UK free-trade agreements (FTAs) are fair and reciprocal. British farmers will not face unbalanced competition. No UK import standards will be diminished as part of an FTA.

“This is a huge opportunity for all farmers, wherever they are in the UK.”

Nick von Westerholz, director of EU Exit and international trade for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), said verbal assurances were not enough, and farmers wanted to know precisely how the government will achieve its commitments on standards “in law and in practice” while lowering barriers for agricultural imports.

“The issue simply hasn’t been resolved,” he said. “It isn’t plausible to say on one hand ‘we won’t allow in food produced to lower standards’, while pursuing quick trade deals and tariff liberalisation on the other.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party in Hemsby, Norfolk. Picture Norfolk Constabulary .

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘It would be heat-breaking’ - Canaries skipper wants to restart but still has concerns

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Club Brugge start the bidding for QPR winger

Bright Osayi-Samuel challenges City defender Max Aarons during QPR's 4-0 defeat at Carrow Road in April 2019, featuring as a late substitute Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24