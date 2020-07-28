Search

Advanced search

New trade commission will protect the interests of farmers and consumers, says minister

PUBLISHED: 10:02 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 28 July 2020

International trade secretary and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has launched a new Trade and Agriculture Commission to advise on government trade policy. Picture: Ian Burt

International trade secretary and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has launched a new Trade and Agriculture Commission to advise on government trade policy. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2014

Norfolk MP and international trade minister Liz Truss will formally launch a new Trade and Agriculture Commission today which she says will ensure farming and consumer interests are “advanced and protected”.

The commission – comprising farming, retail, consumer and environmental bodies – was set up following industry campaigns demanding that Britain’s high food production standards must be safeguarded in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

One of its key responsibilities will be to advise on which trade policies the government should adopt to secure new export opportunities for UK farmers, while “ensuring the sector remains competitive and that animal welfare and environmental standards in food production are not undermined”.

READ MORE: Don’t allow trade deals to undermine our food standards, plead Norfolk farmers

At the launch event in Whitehall, Miss Truss will be joined by commission members and groups including the RSPCA, National Sheep Association, British Veterinary Association, Initiative for Free Trade, Tesco and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The commission reports directly to the international trade secretary, and will produce an advisory report at the end of its six months’ work.

Miss Truss, who also represents South West Norfolk said: “We’re stepping up our engagement with all the groups who have an interest in Britain’s agriculture trade policy. The Trade and Agriculture Commission will ensure the voices of the public and industry are heard, and that their interests are advanced and protected.

“It will advise the government on how Britain can remain a world-leader in animal welfare and environmental standards, and how we can seize new export opportunities for our farmers.

“This is about putting British farming at the heart of our trade policy and ensuring that our agriculture industry is amongst the most competitive and innovative in the world.”

READ MORE: Chlorinated chicken debate is a ‘distraction’ from real food import issues, says MP

Commission chairman Tim Smith, non-executive director of food firms Cranswick and Pret a Manger, and former head of the Food Standards Agency, added: “The commission has an engaged, passionate membership who share my commitment to providing the government with robust, evidence-based advice on ensuring that trade policy is fair for consumers, farmers and producers.

“This is a critical moment in time for UK farmers and food producers. There is a real appetite for growth and for seizing new opportunities. For consumers, who we will place at the centre of our work, there is an opportunity to build trust in our existing world class standards and to demonstrate the value of those standards to the global market.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Pubs forced to turn away customers even though they are half empty

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City confirm Sebastian Soto deal

Norwich City have confirmed the arrival of young striker Sebastian Soto Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

PROFILE: ‘He has a lot of quality’ - City new boy Mumba needs to convert potential into ability to thrive in Norfolk

Bali Mumba is Norwich City's latest signing. Picture: Norwich City FC

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY