Emotional tractor run pays tribute to a ‘true farming gentleman’

PUBLISHED: 18:20 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 14 September 2020

A tractor run organised in memory of well-known Norfolk farmer Greg Anderson has raised more than £6,000 for mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone).

Pete Huggins / Tim Kitson

A spectacular tractor tribute to “true farming gentleman” Greg Anderson took place along the back-roads of east Norfolk – raising more than £6,000 for a mental health charity.

Around 100 vehicles took part in a fundraising tractor run in memory of well-known Norfolk farmer Greg Anderson, who died in August.

The tractor run was held in memory of Mr Anderson, aged 58, from Lessingham, who died in a car accident near Stalham on August 14.

Sunday’s event included around 240 friends, family and farmers, as well as around 100 tractors, classic cars and vintage vehicles which met at Hirsty’s Mega Maze at Hemsby before leaving on a 11-mile run through neighbouring villages in Martham, Filby and the Fleggs.

Mr Anderson’s brother-in-law Richard Hirst addressed the socially-distanced gathering and spoke of the tragic loss of a “true farming gentleman”.

After the event, Mr Anderson’s younger son Michael said more than £6,000 had already been raised for Norfolk-based rural mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone). He added that he, his brother James and his mother Diana had greatly appreciated the words of comfort from the farming community, and the public’s generosity for the charity.

Norfolk farmer Greg Anderson died in a car accident near Stalham on August 14.

“The support that we got from the farming community has been incredible,” he said. “People had come from all over the country, and so many people came up and shared memories of him.

“It was a really emotional sight, seeing this long line of tractors with lights flashing and people smiling and tooting their horns. It was really special.

“It was a really happy, positive, fun day and such a nice way to remember him.

READ MORE: ‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

“It is nice that something positive has come out of this and brought so many people together, and raised so much money for YANA, which was a charity which my father recognised was really important. He suffered from periods of poor mental health throughout his life, and he thought this was a really crucial charity to support people like him in the farming community.

Around 100 vehicles took part in a fundraising tractor run in memory of well-known Norfolk farmer Greg Anderson, who died in August.

“We initially thought £3,000 was a hopeful target, but to get more than £6,000 is incredible.

“We are grateful to everyone for their generosity. It has blown our expectations out of the water and I am sure Dad would have been proud of everyone.”

The convoy also featured classic cars including a 1937 Lagonda and Tom and Abi Coller’s 1962 Ford Anglia – on its first outing for 18 years from the Pertwee & Back showroom.

A massive 20-tonne breakdown lorry and a 1946 five-ton Bedford lorry, driven by Alan Beck, of Brunstead, near Stalham, also joined the convoy, as well as the Happisburgh “honey cart.”

Around 100 vehicles took part in a fundraising tractor run in memory of well-known Norfolk farmer Greg Anderson, who died in August.

Around 100 vehicles took part in a fundraising tractor run in memory of well-known Norfolk farmer Greg Anderson, who died in August.

