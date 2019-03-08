Search

Top ten things to do at the 2019 Norfolk Spring Fling

PUBLISHED: 08:18 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 11 April 2019

Scenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Scenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The Spring Fling brings its seasonal helping of food and farming fun to the Norfolk Showground for the 20th time today – here are the top ten things for children to do at the anniversary event.

Scenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLYScenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

1. Climb Aboard: Visit the Machinery Zone and sit atop one of the many amazing tractors which are an important part of the farm.

2. Meet a hero: Visit the Emergency Services Zone and get a hands-on experience with the heroes from Norfolk’s emergency services.

3. Feed a lamb: Meet the Lambs in Mr Mawkin’s Farm and bottle feed the adorable Southdown lambs.

4. Plant and Grow: Make a recycled plant pot and sow a runner bean to take home in the new Plant and Grow Zone.

Scenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLYScenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

5. A touch of the exotic: It’s not just farm animals at the Norfolk Spring Fling – come and meet a parrot, a gecko and even a skunk.

6. Horse around: Ponies and heavy horses will be putting on demonstrations and inviting families to get involved in learning about horses.

7. Take a ride: Take the weight off with a tractor and trailer ride around the showground to see the ewes and lambs, and learn more about farming in Norfolk.

8. Become a scientist. Many activities will show you how important science is for farming, including fun activities with the Mad Scientists.

Scenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLYScenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

9. Get creative: The Norfolk Spring Fling has many opportunities to show your artistic side with chances for children to make their own finger puppet to take home and rolling their own beeswax candle.

10. Shop local: Don’t leave without taking a look around the new Farmers Market where you can try some tasty treats and meet local producers.

Since it was first held in April 2000, the Norfolk Spring Fling has grown into a regular sell-out which welcomes more than 6,000 visitors and features over 70 stands, with activities including animal shows, tractor rides, science and craft activities – all aiming to connect children with the county’s agricultural heritage.

Tony Bellinger, education manager for the Food and Farming Discovery Trust, which works with event organisers at the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: “The Norfolk Spring Fling has grown in recent years and 2019 will be no different. Visitors will enjoy bigger zones, more activities, more space and a greater array of food and drink options including a farmers’ market and improved picnic areas. “

• The Norfolk Spring Fling is open from 9.30am–4.30pm on Thursday April 11. A limited number of tickets are still available and can only be bought in advance online from the Spring Fling website.

