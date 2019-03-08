Search

'He has done his bit' - Royal Norfolk Show honour for outstanding farming leader

PUBLISHED: 14:49 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 27 June 2019

Tony Bambridge awarded the Sir Timothy Colman Prize at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tony Bambridge awarded the Sir Timothy Colman Prize at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A leading voice for Norfolk's farming community has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to agriculture and the countryside.

Tony Bambridge was presented with the 2019 Sir Timothy Colman Prize at the Royal Norfolk Show.

He is managing director of B and C Farming at Marsham, a farming and contracting business specialising in seed potato production. He is also a tenant farmer at Park Farm in Blickling with his wife Emily, where he grows arable crops as well as keeping a herd of Lincoln Red cattle.

He has held a host of industry roles, including as former Norfolk branch chairman of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - an organisation for which he is still a council delegate and regional vice chairman.

"I suppose there is no greater accolade than being acknowledged by your peers," he said. "It is both pleasing and quite humbling that someone said: 'Let's give him this award, because he has done his bit'."

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association said Mr Bambridge has been "a great ambassador for the UK's agricultural industry, and an especially staunch supporter for Norfolk".

