Search

Advanced search

Aerial photos show huge tomato greenhouses taking shape outside Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:30 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 23 July 2020

Two vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Two vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Mike Page

Two enormous tomato greenhouses are approaching completion on the fringe of Norwich – part of a £120m ambition to make East Anglia a national hotspot for low-carbon food production.

Two vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike PageTwo vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

The structures, covering an area larger than London’s O2 Arena, can be seen in these bird’s-eye images captured this week by aerial photographer Mike Page.

The development on the Colman family’s Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, along with a similar greenhouse being built outside Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, will have the combined capacity to produce up to 12pc of the nation’s tomatoes and sweet peppers.

It will use a hydroponic vertical growing system warmed by waste heat recycled from Anglian Water’s nearby water treatment plant – a “world-first” model which developers at Low Carbon Farming claim will make the region a beacon for environmentally-sustainable food production.

READ MORE: Colman family’s pride as construction work begins on vast tomato greenhouse

Two vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike PageTwo vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

The Norfolk site is divided into two greenhouses of seven and nine hectares, and is expected to create 210 new jobs by the time it is operational at the end of this year.

Two vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike PageTwo vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

Aerial photos show huge tomato greenhouses taking shape outside Norwich

Two vast tomato greenhouses are taking shape on the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, on the edge of Norwich. Pictured July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Old hospital site cleared ready for new development

South Norfolk Developments have cleared the site of the former hospital in Thetford, on Earls Street. Before new houses can be built, archaeologists including Gary Trimble (right), project manager from Witham Archaeology, have been searching for artefacts and medieval builds. Photo: Emily Thomson

Reopening dates for libraries after coronavirus closures announced

Earlham Library is among those which will reopen in August. Photo: Steve Adams.