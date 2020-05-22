Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Countryside must be treated with respect as lockdown footpath use soars

22 May, 2020 - 12:00
Countryside footpaths must be used with respect for the farmers who provide them, says Tom Corfield of Arnolds Keys. Picture: Cheryl Dye / iWitness24

Countryside footpaths must be used with respect for the farmers who provide them, says Tom Corfield of Arnolds Keys. Picture: Cheryl Dye / iWitness24

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Countryside footpaths are attracting unprecedented visitor numbers as lockdown restrictions are eased, but they must be used with respect for the farmers who provide them, says TOM CORFIELD, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys – Irelands Agricultural.

Tom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys-Irelands AgriculturalTom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys-Irelands Agricultural

The role played by the UK’s farmers in keeping us all fed during the Covid-19 crisis is now well understood.

It was just two months ago that many people were panic-buying food and stockpiling provisions, anxious that the food supply chain wouldn’t be able to cope.

One silver lining to this crisis could be that the public finally realise how important food security is. This should translate into a re-think on future agricultural policy to ensure we have a stable, self-sufficient food supply.

But that is not the only aspect of farming which has come more sharply into the public focus over the past nine weeks. For many, the highlight of the lockdown day has been the opportunity to take daily exercise, and we have seen a huge increase in the general public accessing the countryside and making use of the miles and miles of footpaths that provide access to it.

With gyms and other leisure facilities closed, many people are discovering the benefits of being able to get out into Norfolk’s rural areas: mental wellbeing and a welcome release from anxiety, the pressures of a day working from home, or home-schooling children.

It is to be hoped that this will lead to a greater appreciation for the farmers who provide those footpaths, keep them clear, and maintain them for the public to use.

Footpaths come in two forms. The first are footpaths recorded by the landowner via a Section 31(6) declaration made under the Highways Act 1980, which is then registered with the county council on their Definitive Map. The second are permissive paths, provided by the landowner at their goodwill (and which can be removed by the landowner at their discretion).

Our rural communities have perhaps never seen such high numbers of people using the footpaths. The majority are respectful and considerate; however, it is unfortunate to see cases where these paths are abused, with gates left open, litter dropped and even camping overnight. It may be time for a publicity campaign to remind people of the Countryside Code, a set of “rules” for visitors to rural and agricultural regions.

READ MORE: Countryside visitors urged to ‘act responsibly’ during bank holiday weekend

Alongside this must come a campaign to educate people just how important farming is for both ensuring that the British people have enough to eat, but also its role in providing access to the countryside.

People who are using the countryside as a leisure facility are welcome – but they need to understand the balance that needs to be struck between ensuring a secure food supply and being environmental guardians.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

‘Customers from as far as Leicestershire’: How things are looking on the Norfolk coast

Crowds flocked to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year. But elsewhere, the coast was almost deserted Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia to reopen two Norfolk ticket offices

Greater Anglia ticket offices at Diss and Thetford railway stations will open their doors having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Norfolk to see temperatures hit 20s over bank holiday weekend

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant
Drive 24