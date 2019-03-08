Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Opinion

Farmers should seek alternative water sources as drought fears grow

PUBLISHED: 12:44 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 24 May 2019

Farmers have been urged to seek alternative water sources as drought fears grow in East Anglia. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Farmers have been urged to seek alternative water sources as drought fears grow in East Anglia. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Archant © 2011

With rainfall in short supply, farmers should consider exploring alternative sources of water to irrigate their crops says TOM CORFIELD, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys-Irelands Agricultural.

Tom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys-Irelands AgriculturalTom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys-Irelands Agricultural

Following a dry start to the year, farmers and growers are bracing themselves for a challenging summer.

East Anglia received just 19pc of long-term average rainfall during April and so those with the benefit of abstraction licences have started irrigating to try to prevent early losses.

The Environment Agency has now revised its "irrigation prospects" report, with East Anglia anticipated to receive below-average rainfall in the coming months. As a result, abstraction restrictions are likely, and could be introduced earlier than last year.

"Flexible licensing" was adopted last year allowing groundwater to be traded between neighbours in some parts of the UK. This approach may be available this year but there are concerns on how it will be delivered, given a dry spring.

You may also want to watch:

Since the summer drought last year, farmers have been urged to plan for water shortages and to check that their existing licences are fit for purpose. For those without licences, identifying access to water with other parties and getting arrangements pre-approved could be beneficial, even if it isn't needed at a later date.

The concern is ongoing, and even those who have already taken steps to prepare could benefit from additional measures. Cropping programmes are set well before we know what the weather is going to do, and so it follows that regular and consistent reviews and audits of water availability and investment should be undertaken.

Investment in rain water harvesting systems, such as above-ground or underground storage tanks, could be a start. Funding for items such as rainwater goods, storage tanks and diverters may be available through a Water Capital Grant under Mid-Tier Countryside Stewardship, subject to a range of qualification criteria and a cap of £10,000. The deadline for application packs for Water Capital Grants is May 31.

For those with the capital to invest, reservoirs can add value to holdings suitable for growing high-input crops such as potatoes, but only where abstraction licences are available.

Longer-term measures require a focus on the organic content of soil; greater organic content improves water retention in soil and can go a long way in reducing the risk of moisture deficit. On this note, straw for muck agreements could prove increasingly valuable in the coming years. Another consideration might be the use of products that can be incorporated into the topsoil to retain moisture.

The Environment Agency's policy of introducing protective measures to reduce or prevent water abstraction seems unlikely to change. As such, alternative sources of water on holdings for the purpose of irrigation, both in the immediate and longer term, will continue to be of great interest.

Most Read

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; ARCHANT

Police search for driver after flying chainsaw sets car on fire

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The football law changes Norwich City fans need to be aware of for next season

Attacking players are no longer allowed to disrupt defensive walls of three or more men, thanks to IFAB law changes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; ARCHANT

Norwich radio station launches new breakfast show and presenting team

Future Radio's new presenting team. From left, Jamie Debenham, Rammer and Sam Day. Photo: Shellie Wall Photography

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Finding the last piece of the puzzle to make sub 20-minute 5K breakthrough

Mark Armstrong needs to up his preparation for the Lord Mayor's 5K in July. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

All you need to know ahead of Let’s Rock Norwich 2019

Crowds enjoy the sunshine at Let's Rock Norwich 2018. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists