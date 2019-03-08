Search

What's on at this year's Royal Norfolk Show? Headline attractions revealed for 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:13 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 10 May 2019

The Household Cavalry Musical Ride will return to the Royal Norfolk Show in 2019. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Archant Norfolk 2015

The Royal Norfolk Show has unveiled its programme for this summer's celebration of county life - promising a fabulous feast of farming, spectacular live entertainment and mouthwatering food.

The Countess of Wessex will visit the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show in her role as show president. Picture: Ian BurtThe Countess of Wessex will visit the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show in her role as show president. Picture: Ian Burt

Tickets are now on sale for the country's largest two-day county show, which will bring thousands of visitors to the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 June.

This year's Grand Ring line up will feature the return of the popular Musical Ride of the Household Cavalry and, for the first time, a parade of Rolls Royce motorcars from as far back as 1898.

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be dropping in and, to mark the centenary of the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union, there will be a pageant portraying the progress of agriculture since 1919.

Crowds can also watch hotly-contested competitions, with the Horse of the Year Show qualifiers bringing out top-level showjumpers and the traditional spectacle of the Grand Parade featuring each day's livestock champions.

The RAF Falcons parachute team will perform at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Antony KellyThe RAF Falcons parachute team will perform at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Antony Kelly

And there will be a royal VIP visitor this year as the Countess of Wessex will attend the first day of the show, fulfilling a series of engagements as part of her role as show president.

Show director James Hill is looking forward to his first event in charge. He said: "This year will see a wonderful mix of food, farming and countryside with another impressive Grand Ring and entertainment line-up.

"Once again, we will celebrate the very best the county has to offer, from showcasing the best in agriculture in our community, to welcoming some of the finest animals, competitors, farmers, musicians, horticulturalists, producers and artists from across the county."

"Entries across all classes of livestock and equine are particularly strong and trade stand bookings are almost full. Visitors' tickets are available now with free parking if purchased online," he added.

Presentations after the grand parade of cattle at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Antony KellyPresentations after the grand parade of cattle at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Antony Kelly

READ MORE: Former RAF wing commander appointed as Royal Norfolk Show director

Other highlights across the showground include an expanded horticultural area packed with gardeners, chefs and local producers including Michael Perry, Mr Plant Geek and Ade Sellars of Agents of Field.

Showgoers will also be able to marvel at massive farming machinery and high-tech equipment and meet rare breeds of sheep, cattle, pigs and poultry. The very best of Norfolk produce will feature in the Adnams Food and Drink Experience and Flavours Food Hub where visitors can also witness some of the county's finest butchers demonstrating their skills in The Art of Butchery theatre.

And building on last year's successful "mid-summer evening" programme, the show will again stay open late, with the chance to buy an evening ticket for £10 to enter the show after 4pm and join a new mini-festival featuring live country music on the Wednesday evening.

- Tickets for the show - which include free parking when bought in advance online - are on sale now from the Royal Norfolk Show website.

Showjumping competitions will be a major attraction at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Antony KellyShowjumping competitions will be a major attraction at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Antony Kelly

Crowds at the Royal Norfolk Show, 2018. Picture: Antony KellyCrowds at the Royal Norfolk Show, 2018. Picture: Antony Kelly

