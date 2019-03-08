Tickets expected to sell out fast as 20th Norfolk Spring Fling promises to be ‘bigger than ever’

Scenes from the 2018 Norfolk Spring Fling. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Families have been urged to snap up their tickets early for the 2019 Norfolk Spring Fling – which is expected to sell out rapidly in its 20th anniversary year.

The annual Easter celebration of food and farming will be “bigger than ever before” when it returns to the Norfolk Showground on April 11, said organisers.

When it was first held in April 2000, aiming to connect children under 12 with the county’s agricultural heritage, the event attracted about 900 visitors.

Two decades on, it has grown into a regular sell-out which welcomes more than 6,000 visitors and features over 70 stands, activities and experiences including animal shows, tractor rides, and science and craft activities.

Tony Bellinger, education manager for the Food and Farming Discovery Trust, which works with event organisers at the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: “The Norfolk Spring Fling has grown in recent years and 2019 will be no different. Visitors will enjoy bigger zones, more activities, more space and a greater array of food and drink options including a farmers’ market and improved picnic areas.

“We’re expecting another sell-out success, so we would like to encourage families to buy tickets early.”

Visitors to this year’s Norfolk Spring Fling can enjoy seven different zones – The Machinery Zone, Mr Mawkin’s Farm, Countryside Arena, Plant and Grow Zone, Hands-on Learning, Heavy Horses and Emergency Services Zone.

Event attractions include rare breeds, lamb feeding, fly-fishing, bird of prey shows, exotic animals, scientific experiments, horse braiding, animal handling, rescue demonstrations, sausage and ice cream making, tractor and trailer rides, storytelling, sheep dog displays and the ever-popular dancing sheep in the Sheep Show.

New for 2019 will be a farmers’ market selling everything from pastries to popcorn, with exhibitors showcasing a wide range of local produce.

Greg Smith, chief executive of the RNAA, said: “The Norfolk Spring Fling has become a family staple in Norfolk’s Easter calendar, but we’re seeing more and more visitors coming from outside the county as a result of its growing popularity.

“It was the first event of its kind in the UK and started a movement, now joined by many other agricultural associations who are all passionate, as we are, about promoting food, farming and the countryside.

“None of this would have been possible though without the inspiration of the founders and the support and help of hundreds of volunteers over the past 20 years. Farmers, food producers, conservation and environmental bodies, charities, scientists and biologists and many others have lent their precious time to the event, with the single aim of creating a unique fun, learning, experience for all.”

Mr Smith added that the RNAA was grateful for the support of sponsors including the Felix Cobbold Trust, The Clan Trust, Chadacre Agricultural Trust and G W Daniels and Sons.

• The Norfolk Spring Fling is open from 9.30am–4.30pm on Thursday April 11. Ticket prices have been frozen at £9.50 and can only be bought in advance online from the Spring Fling website.

Children aged two and under can enter for free, but “under-two” tickets must be downloaded when purchasing full-price tickets. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.