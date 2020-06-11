Major farming industry show to take place online after coronavirus cancellation

The 2020 Cereals Event is due to take place online after the planned show in Cambridgeshire was cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Chris Hill Chris Hill

A major technical showcase for the arable farming industry is set to take place online this summer after the event on the ground was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2020 Cereals Event is due to take place online after the planned show in Cambridgeshire was cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Chris Hill The 2020 Cereals Event is due to take place online after the planned show in Cambridgeshire was cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Chris Hill

The Cereals Event, a major occasion in East Anglia’s agricultural calendar, was expecting to attract thousands of farmers and rural professionals from across the region to Chrishall Grange in Cambridgeshire on June 10 and 11.

But in response to the ongoing public health crisis, this year’s event has been cancelled to protect exhibitors, visitors and staff.

Organisers said they were “extremely disappointed” – but determined to make the event’s industry insights available digitally instead.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Show cancellations will have a lasting impact on rural economy

Their statement says: “Based on our exhibitors’ and visitors’ feedback as well as advice from global health responders, Cereals will be postponed until June 2021. We are extremely disappointed because our exhibitors, host farmer and team members have done a great deal in terms of the pre-planning of Cereals.

“However, we are still determined to do our utmost to support the industry, so will be taking the event online on 10-11 June 2020 instead.

“We will endeavour to deliver working demonstration videos, seminar sessions and expert advice so that visitors and exhibitors can get as much as possible from the event and gain CPD points as normal. We will also do our best to help facilitate information exchange between exhibitors and visitors in a digital environment. We hope that you will support us in this new initiative.”

• For more details see the Cereals Event website.