Double award-winners from Swaffham Young Farmers honoured at county dinner dance

Swaffham Young Farmers at Norfolk YFC's annual county dinner dance at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Norwich. Picture: Matt Brasnett Matt Brasnett

Swaffham Young Farmers’ Club was hailed for its extraordinary community impact and fundraising efforts at the Norfolk YFC county dinner dance.

The annual event brought 350 members from clubs across the county to the Holiday Inn Hotel in Norwich on Saturday.

Norfolk YFC chairman Lucy Stowell awarded Swaffham with the Chairman’s Cup in recognition of the club’s hard work over the past year, and for its fundraising achievements – contributing £3,500 to the total of £23,800 raised for good causes by Young Farmers’ Clubs across Norfolk.

The club also won the Bond Cow Trophy, an award donated by the late Pat Bond, which was voted for by the eastern area team who unanimously decided that Swaffham had made a “significant impact towards all that is good about Young Farmers”.

Club members were also joined by the national YFC chairman Lynsey Martin and eastern area chairman Ed Ford at an event which also included a three-course meal and a disco provided by Hi-Lites Roadshow.

• For more information about Norfolk Young Farmers, contact the county office on 01603 731307 or visit www.norfolkyfc.org.