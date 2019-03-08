Double wins for top cattle champions

Holly Dyer, herd manager, with her Holstein Onco Art Mandy, the supreme interbreed dairy champion of the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

It was the second win in a month for the top cattle champions at the Royal Norfolk Show, as familiar faces from the Suffolk Show scooped the top spots once more.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Sapsed and Brenda Walker, with Heathbrow Important, their Simmental supreme interbreed beef champion of the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY David Sapsed and Brenda Walker, with Heathbrow Important, their Simmental supreme interbreed beef champion of the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The awards for the supreme interbreed beef and dairy animals went to deserving competitors from outside the region, with Suffolk clinching second place in the diary category.

In the beef ring, David and Lesley Sapsed of Hitchin in Hertfordshire, took the top prize with the two-year-old British Simmental bull, Heathbrow Important.

Mr Sapsed said it was "fantastic" to win again after claiming the equivalent title at the Suffolk Show a month earlier. He said: "We've had a lovely show, lots of good prizes.

"It's a particularly good win because he's a home-bred bull and we bred his parents as well. So although we have won here before this is probably the most rewarding win because we bred him."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sapsed said the Royal Norfolk Show was Heathbrow Important's third win of the season. He said: "We're just very pleased really, it's a lot of team work."

In the dairy competition, top spot went to Onco Art Mandy, a Holstein from Oncoland Ltd in Dartford which impressed judges in a close run competition.

Holly Dyer, herd manager at Oncoland Ltd said the three-year-old cow known as Mandy was "a pro" when it came to shows. She said: "She's just such a character. She's a show pro, she's been out showing since she was a calf."

Ms Dyer said it had been quite emotional to see Mandy win in Suffolk and wonderful to see her take top prize again in Norfolk. She said: "Suffolk was the first interbreed she won and that was very emotional. Coming here we were wondering if it was a fluke because it's all about what they are like on the day, and she did was Mandy does best.

"She really does look after herself, she's lovely she's just such a character. As long as she's got food and plenty of hay she's as happy as Larry."

Mrs Dyer said it would be straight back to work for Mandy after the show: "We're a very commercial farm, [the cows] have to work, she's proud to do her job, she feeds people and so tonight she'll be back in with the herd and we'll resume business," she said.