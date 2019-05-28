Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

New mini music festival will bring Sunset Sounds to the Royal Norfolk Show

28 May, 2019 - 06:00
Norfolk-based band Morganway will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.

Norfolk-based band Morganway will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.

Morganway

A mini music festival has been announced for this year's Royal Norfolk Show - extending the summer entertainment late into the evening with live performances, food and drink.

Norwich singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.Norwich singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.

Sunset Sounds will be held on the Wednesday evening of the show on June 26, building on the success of last year's evening programme which featured a host of local and regional music acts in the Woodland Arena.

This year's line-up includes Norfolk-based band Morganway, playing their fusion of Americana country, rock and blues. Their appearance will follow performances at the Country to Country Festival in London, and the band is preparing to release their debut album in early August.

Also on the bill are Skerryvore, a Scottish "trad-rock" fusion band, Norwich-based UK country/Americana band Sam Coe and The Long Shadows, and Norwich singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb.

BBC East's Keith Greentree will host the programme, which organisers said would appeal to all ages.

Scottish band Skerryvore will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.Scottish band Skerryvore will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.

You may also want to watch:

Show director James Hill said: "Sunset Sounds will bring a fantastic atmosphere and experience to this year's Royal Norfolk Show.

"We're always looking to bring something new to the show and following the success of last year's programme we're delighted to announce another superb evening of live music and entertainment with a fabulous line-up of talent, coupled with a great selection of food and drink to cap off the night."

READ MORE: What's on at this year's Royal Norfolk Show? Headline attractions revealed for 2019

The Sunset Sounds programme offers an extra level of entertainment for all visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show on the Wednesday but, for those who cannot attend the whole day, a special evening ticket is being offered which allows entry to the showground after 4pm for £10.

Many other areas of the show will also continue into the evening, including an extended Grand Ring timetable, late-night shopping and a large array of food and drink stands.

The Woodland Arena is sponsored by Woodforde's Brewery and the line-up for Sunset Sounds has been compiled in partnership with the Norfolk Music Hub.

- The Royal Norfolk Show takes place on June 26 and 27 at the showground in Costessey. Tickets, which include free car parking when bought in advance online, are on sale now from the Royal Norfolk Show website.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man caught with seven-inch blade in Norwich

A man has been caught by police carrying a knife and drugs in Lawson Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police condemn arson attack on children’s play equipment

Children's play equipment in Poringland was deliberately set on fire in an arson attack. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Multi-million pound development will bring new jobs

A new Co-op filling station and food store is opening in Necton. Picture: CO-OP

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Work to fix speed bumps which were too low to slow traffic starts today

Waterloo road and part of Angel Road will have to be shut again for repair work to be done on the speed humps after they were deemed to be too flat. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

City will not be Premier League ‘tourists’ warns midfield ace

Tom Trybull and his wife, Anna, savour Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City report card: Todd Cantwell, critics, contracts and class

Todd Cantwell had a starring role in the home win over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists