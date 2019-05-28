New mini music festival will bring Sunset Sounds to the Royal Norfolk Show

Norfolk-based band Morganway will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.

A mini music festival has been announced for this year's Royal Norfolk Show - extending the summer entertainment late into the evening with live performances, food and drink.

Norwich singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.

Sunset Sounds will be held on the Wednesday evening of the show on June 26, building on the success of last year's evening programme which featured a host of local and regional music acts in the Woodland Arena.

This year's line-up includes Norfolk-based band Morganway, playing their fusion of Americana country, rock and blues. Their appearance will follow performances at the Country to Country Festival in London, and the band is preparing to release their debut album in early August.

Also on the bill are Skerryvore, a Scottish "trad-rock" fusion band, Norwich-based UK country/Americana band Sam Coe and The Long Shadows, and Norwich singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb.

BBC East's Keith Greentree will host the programme, which organisers said would appeal to all ages.

Scottish band Skerryvore will be playing at the Sunset Sounds music festival at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show.

Show director James Hill said: "Sunset Sounds will bring a fantastic atmosphere and experience to this year's Royal Norfolk Show.

"We're always looking to bring something new to the show and following the success of last year's programme we're delighted to announce another superb evening of live music and entertainment with a fabulous line-up of talent, coupled with a great selection of food and drink to cap off the night."

The Sunset Sounds programme offers an extra level of entertainment for all visitors to the Royal Norfolk Show on the Wednesday but, for those who cannot attend the whole day, a special evening ticket is being offered which allows entry to the showground after 4pm for £10.

Many other areas of the show will also continue into the evening, including an extended Grand Ring timetable, late-night shopping and a large array of food and drink stands.

The Woodland Arena is sponsored by Woodforde's Brewery and the line-up for Sunset Sounds has been compiled in partnership with the Norfolk Music Hub.

- The Royal Norfolk Show takes place on June 26 and 27 at the showground in Costessey. Tickets, which include free car parking when bought in advance online, are on sale now from the Royal Norfolk Show website.