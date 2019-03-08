Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Self-dig broadband network brings superfast internet to rural estate

PUBLISHED: 11:15 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 31 May 2019

Openreach's Kevin Murphy talking Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey through the fibre build Picture: IAN BILLINGHURST

Openreach's Kevin Murphy talking Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey through the fibre build Picture: IAN BILLINGHURST

Ian Billinghurst/Openreach

Farmers have dug in to help a landowner bring some of the UK's fastest broadband speeds to a rural estate near Lowestoft - a collaboration which has won praise from an MP.

The project at the Benacre Estate was discussed during a visit by Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey.

Landowner Edward Vere Nicoll said poor internet links were holding back rental opportunities on the estate but, in a hard-to-reach rural area, his team realised they could substantially reduce the cost of installing fast fibre broadband by choosing to "self-dig" their own network trenches.

They worked with the Better Broadband for Suffolk partnership, which comprises Suffolk County Council, Openreach, Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and local councils, to provide download speeds of around 330 Mbps (megabits per second).

You may also want to watch:

Mr Vere Nicoll said: "We found that we were struggling to rent out some of our properties, because the first question that most people asked was about the broadband speed. At that time, we didn't have fibre and it was proving to be a major obstacle.

"I got in touch with Openreach and we quickly identified three self-dig opportunities at Benacre, around 5km in total, which would make a huge difference.

"We worked really closely with local farmers to get the new infrastructure in place, including pulling armoured cable through underground ducting. You do have to be careful on farmland, but with these modern machines capable of creating a trench just a couple of feet wide, we're able to go down to a sufficient depth around the edge of fields to make sure it's out of harm's way and not accidentally damaged in the future.

"It's fantastic that we've been able to bring some of the fastest broadband speeds available to this remote part of Suffolk. Faster broadband is critical to the long-term prosperity of rural communities, with an ever-increasing reliance of broadband for home and work use. Self-dig is a great option for those in a position to do so."

Ms Coffey said: "Connectivity is vital for communities in my constituency and I know it can be a challenge rolling out new infrastructure in rural locations.

"I was delighted to see Openreach and the Benacre Estate working hand-in-hand using innovative techniques in order to deploy full fibre broadband to homes and businesses. I hope other farmers and landowners will replicate what I saw, in order to make Suffolk one of the most digitally advanced parts of the country."

Most Read

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

City chief Webber on Manchester United job links

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is playing down reports of interest from Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple’s disgust at stay in dirty Norfolk hotel

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Pop royalty Lulu makes special appearance at Take That’s Norwich gig

Singer Lulu with her OBE Credit: Kisty Wigglesworth/PA

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man shot above eye and boy threatened with hammer in Norwich robberies

A teenager was threatened with a hammer near Hellesdon Community Centre in Wood View Road. Pic: Google Street View.

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

‘It’s a bitter and twisted world’ - robbery victim describes violent betting shop ambush

Two masked men violently beaten a man before stealing a large quantity of cash from Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Drivers caught in police crackdown on speeding

Police carried out speed checks in south Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Running column: Wymondham AC runner is inspiring Mark Armstrong to achieve that sub 20-minute 5K

Juliette Watkinson on the home straight at the Holt 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists