Search

Advanced search

Rural estates may need to forge their own superfast broadband links, says farm agent

PUBLISHED: 09:01 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 04 January 2019

Farms and rural estates in East Anglia may need to seize the initiative to tackle the challenge of poor mainstream broadband connections, says Strutt and Parker. Picture: James Bass

Farms and rural estates in East Anglia may need to seize the initiative to tackle the challenge of poor mainstream broadband connections, says Strutt and Parker. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic / James Bass © 2011

Farms and rural estates in East Anglia may need to seize the initiative to tackle the challenge of poor mainstream broadband connections by investing in their own private high-speed networks, according to land and property agents.

While the universal service obligation (USO) means everyone across the UK should have the right to a high-speed broadband connection by 2020, it is unclear how network providers can deliver this within the time-scale, said Jason Cantrill from the farming team at the Norwich office of Strutt and Parker.

He said rural businesses have recognised the need to be proactive and are developing their own solutions to secure vital connectivity.

“Fast and reliable broadband and mobile connectivity is vital if rural estates are to have a healthy and vibrant future,” he said. “In the past, the costs of installing a private broadband network may have looked unviable. But the importance now placed on good connectivity, with growing numbers of people working from home, means that attracting tenants is difficult without being able to offer a reliable broadband service.

“At a time when many businesses are looking forward to the year ahead and considering ways to improve performance and protect and enhance non-agricultural revenues, the time may be right to consider investment in super-fast broadband.

“Each of the options have their own pros and cons and not all may be available for a particular use or location. But the good news is that in most instances there are practical solutions to the problem, some of which may attract grant funding.”

Alternatives to mainstream connectivity include a leased “fibre to the premises” (FTTP) connection which involves installing a physical fibre connection from the mainstream network across private land, satellite broadband signals and “over-the-air” solutions such as Fixed Wireless Access networks.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police search for stabbing victim who fled scene of assault

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Running column: Where would running be without the wonder of parkrun, asks Mark Armstrong?

Action from Thetford parkrun on New Year's Day. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Matt Jarvis is ready for FA Cup action, says Walsall boss

Matt Jarvis could be in action for Walsall in the FA Cup this weekend. Picture: Matthew Usher

Do parents worry too much about their children’s screen time?

Child health experts say there's little evidence that screen use is harmful for children. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists