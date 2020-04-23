Gallery

Spectacular farm photos show countryside springing into life during lockdown

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Got an Itch" by Ray Andrews Ray Andrews

The beauty of Norfolk’s spring wildlife and landscapes has been captured by keen farming photographers – illustrating how the life and work of the countryside is continuing during the lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Look East" by Nick Deane Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Look East" by Nick Deane

Stalham Farmers’ Club compiled the colourful gallery of images after former chairman Tim Papworth launched a photographic challenge to keep club members in touch during this time of social isolation – especially those who are more elderly and vulnerable, confined to their homes.

Mr Papworth, of Lodge Farm, Felmingham, who also manages the club’s website, kick-started Stalham’s “Spring 2020” photo gallery with shots of planting salad potatoes at nearby Tuttington.

“I was concerned that many of our members who are isolating would like to see what’s happening across east Norfolk. It’ll help to keep in touch and maybe feel less isolated,” he said.

“Since then like Topsy it has grow’d,” added club secretary Michael Pollitt. More than a dozen club members have so far posted more than 50 images of farming, countryside and wildlife scenes from across Broadland and east Norfolk.

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Uncle Tom" by Ray Andrews Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Uncle Tom" by Ray Andrews

The countryside images, which can all be seen on the club’s website, include submissions from Sally Mitchell, of Repps-cum-Bastwick, with a picture of her free-range hens and a grass snake on the family’s farm.

Norfolk farmers’ leader Nick Deane, who farms at Hoveton, took a spectacular sunset scene as well other images of work on the land, sowing crops and even irrigating – after the wettest winter in decades.

A shot of a spectacular field of daffodils was taken by David Bond of Blofield, while Ray Andrews, of Crop Systems in Gimingham, sent images of a snipe “having a scratch” and a deer in Broadland.

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "It was clean this morning" by Tim Papworth Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "It was clean this morning" by Tim Papworth

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Deer on the move on the move" by Ray Andrews Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Deer on the move on the move" by Ray Andrews

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "What do you mean - social distancing?" by Sally Mitchell Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "What do you mean - social distancing?" by Sally Mitchell

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Ever felt you are being watched?" by Sally Mitchell Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Ever felt you are being watched?" by Sally Mitchell

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "If at first you don’t succeed, hit it with more horse power!" by Nick Deane Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "If at first you don’t succeed, hit it with more horse power!" by Nick Deane

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Grass snake on the move" by Sally Mitchell Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Grass snake on the move" by Sally Mitchell

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Three in a bed for Alexandra" by Tim Papworth Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Three in a bed for Alexandra" by Tim Papworth

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "How far to France?" by David Faulkner Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "How far to France?" by David Faulkner

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured:"Red sky in the morning, another dry day dawning" by Nick Deane Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured:"Red sky in the morning, another dry day dawning" by Nick Deane

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Wet winter? What wet winter?" by David Bond Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Wet winter? What wet winter?" by David Bond

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "A lovely pair" by David Faulkner Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "A lovely pair" by David Faulkner

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured:" Oilseed rape crop at Sidestrand" by David Faulkner Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured:" Oilseed rape crop at Sidestrand" by David Faulkner