Spectacular farm photos show countryside springing into life during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:27 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 23 April 2020

"Got an Itch" by Ray Andrews

Stalham Farmers' Club has compiled a gallery of spring photos showing life in the Norfolk countryside during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictured: "Got an Itch" by Ray Andrews

Ray Andrews

The beauty of Norfolk’s spring wildlife and landscapes has been captured by keen farming photographers – illustrating how the life and work of the countryside is continuing during the lockdown.

"Look East" by Nick Deane

Stalham Farmers’ Club compiled the colourful gallery of images after former chairman Tim Papworth launched a photographic challenge to keep club members in touch during this time of social isolation – especially those who are more elderly and vulnerable, confined to their homes.

Mr Papworth, of Lodge Farm, Felmingham, who also manages the club’s website, kick-started Stalham’s “Spring 2020” photo gallery with shots of planting salad potatoes at nearby Tuttington.

“I was concerned that many of our members who are isolating would like to see what’s happening across east Norfolk. It’ll help to keep in touch and maybe feel less isolated,” he said.

“Since then like Topsy it has grow’d,” added club secretary Michael Pollitt. More than a dozen club members have so far posted more than 50 images of farming, countryside and wildlife scenes from across Broadland and east Norfolk.

"Uncle Tom" by Ray Andrews

The countryside images, which can all be seen on the club’s website, include submissions from Sally Mitchell, of Repps-cum-Bastwick, with a picture of her free-range hens and a grass snake on the family’s farm.

Norfolk farmers’ leader Nick Deane, who farms at Hoveton, took a spectacular sunset scene as well other images of work on the land, sowing crops and even irrigating – after the wettest winter in decades.

A shot of a spectacular field of daffodils was taken by David Bond of Blofield, while Ray Andrews, of Crop Systems in Gimingham, sent images of a snipe “having a scratch” and a deer in Broadland.

"It was clean this morning" by Tim Papworth

"Deer on the move on the move" by Ray Andrews

"What do you mean - social distancing?" by Sally Mitchell

"Ever felt you are being watched?" by Sally Mitchell

"If at first you don't succeed, hit it with more horse power!" by Nick Deane

"Grass snake on the move" by Sally Mitchell

"Three in a bed for Alexandra" by Tim Papworth

"How far to France?" by David Faulkner

"Red sky in the morning, another dry day dawning" by Nick Deane

"Wet winter? What wet winter?" by David Bond

"A lovely pair" by David Faulkner

" Oilseed rape crop at Sidestrand" by David Faulkner

