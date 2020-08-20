Nuclear plant wants to feed its workforce on East Anglian food

Norfolk and Suffolk food firms have been urged to register for the supply chain feeding the Sizewell C nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast.

Farmers and food producers across Norfolk and Suffolk are being invited to put their produce at the top of the menu at the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station.

Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association. Picture RNAA Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association. Picture RNAA

Sizewell C and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce are working with the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association to create a “field to fork” collaboration to feed the workforce, which could number up to 7,900 people on the main site when construction begins on the Suffolk coast near Leiston.

Producers are urged to register to become part of the power station’s supply chain as it aims replicate the success of the award-winning “Somerset Larder”, which was set up in 2015 to feed workers at the similar Hinkley Point C site in Somerset, and served its three millionth meal earlier this year.

Steve Carroll, senior supply chain lead at Sizewell C, said: “The evidence from Hinkley Point C is that people on site are enjoying good quality food and are keen to support local suppliers, which is not only cutting food miles but is also stimulating the south west economy.

“There is little reason for it to be any different at Sizewell C. With the amazing producers we have locally to Sizewell, this represents a major opportunity.”

Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) said: “We are delighted to support this exciting initiative.

“As a county, Norfolk produces some of the UK’s finest food and drinks through its many and varied farmers, growers and food businesses.

“The sheer scale and size of the potential new development in Suffolk will open up a significant new market for those involved. Not only will this be good news for our members, but sourcing local produce will help support job creation in the land-based economy sustainably.”

Gareth Davies, head of Sizewell C supply chain engagement at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said the group’s aspiration is to replicate the Somerset vision by “ensuring that every mouthful of food eaten at Sizewell C comes from local producers”.

“What is absolutely crucial is that companies are registered on the portal so we can match their capabilities to opportunities as they arise,” he added.

• Food businesses can register at the Sizewell C supply chain website.