Four young Norfolk livestock farmers shortlisted for £5,000 award

The Chris Lewis Award is presented in memory of the inspirational Norfolk stockman and sheep breeder who died in 2007. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2004

Four enterprising young livestock farmers are in the running to win a £5,000 award established in memory of an inspirational Norfolk stockman.

The biennial Chris Lewis Award was launched following the death of its namesake in September 2007 - a respected farmer and sheep breeder who was known for supporting young people.

The awards committee from the Norfolk Farmers Trust interviewed a shortlist of four applicants for the award:

- Megan Atkins, from Briston, aims to purchase an advanced cattle handling system, including a crush, for her herd of pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Charolais cattle.

- Becky Dixon, from Ringstead, hopes to buy a livestock trailer and part of a sheep handling system. Becky is a self-employed shepherd with her own flock of 60 commercial ewes, and one of the other farms where she works has up to 3,000 sheep in the winter months.

- Samuel Edwards, from Litcham, is setting up a deer farm and would use the money to purchase fencing materials, as well as buying some of the hinds to stock it.

- Rhys Richardson, from Ingoldisthorpe, would put the money towards portable sheep handling equipment and electric fencing for his expanding flock.

The winner will be presented with the award by Mr Lewis' widow, Jane, at Snettisham Park on June 4.