Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Four young Norfolk livestock farmers shortlisted for £5,000 award

PUBLISHED: 09:33 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 10 May 2019

The Chris Lewis Award is presented in memory of the inspirational Norfolk stockman and sheep breeder who died in 2007. Picture: Ian Burt

The Chris Lewis Award is presented in memory of the inspirational Norfolk stockman and sheep breeder who died in 2007. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2004

Four enterprising young livestock farmers are in the running to win a £5,000 award established in memory of an inspirational Norfolk stockman.

The biennial Chris Lewis Award was launched following the death of its namesake in September 2007 - a respected farmer and sheep breeder who was known for supporting young people.

The awards committee from the Norfolk Farmers Trust interviewed a shortlist of four applicants for the award:

You may also want to watch:

- Megan Atkins, from Briston, aims to purchase an advanced cattle handling system, including a crush, for her herd of pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Charolais cattle.

- Becky Dixon, from Ringstead, hopes to buy a livestock trailer and part of a sheep handling system. Becky is a self-employed shepherd with her own flock of 60 commercial ewes, and one of the other farms where she works has up to 3,000 sheep in the winter months.

- Samuel Edwards, from Litcham, is setting up a deer farm and would use the money to purchase fencing materials, as well as buying some of the hinds to stock it.

- Rhys Richardson, from Ingoldisthorpe, would put the money towards portable sheep handling equipment and electric fencing for his expanding flock.

The winner will be presented with the award by Mr Lewis' widow, Jane, at Snettisham Park on June 4.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Fashion retailer with stores across Norfolk collapses into administration

Women's fashion retailer Select has gone into administration. Photo: David Peace/Wikimedia

Teenagers could face charges for riding bicycles dangerously

Young people on bikes on Mill Road, heading towards Belton, on April 8.

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Transfer targets, loan attraction – City scouting chief on Premier League task

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott is set to be a busy man over the summer - and beyond. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists