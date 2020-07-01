Search

Advanced search

Lifestyle buyers seek out farmland as demand grows during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:02 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:02 01 July 2020

Christopher Miles, from the rural team at Savills Norwich. Picture: Richard Marsham

Christopher Miles, from the rural team at Savills Norwich. Picture: Richard Marsham

Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

A lull in the property market during the coronavirus pandemic has created pent-up demand for farmland – with the lockdown prompting some potential buyers to “pursue a change in lifestyle and escape to the countryside”.

The coronavirus lockdown has created pent-up demand in a cautious farmland market, according to rural agents at Savills. Picture: Mike PageThe coronavirus lockdown has created pent-up demand in a cautious farmland market, according to rural agents at Savills. Picture: Mike Page

Rural agents at Savills said the amount of farmland being publicly marketed in the East of England looks set for another record-breaking low in 2020 as sellers remain cautious amid the uncertainties of Covid-19.

Christopher Miles, who leads the farm agency team for Savills in the East of England and is based in the firm’s Norwich office, said while movement restrictions had prevented the typical early-spring peak in sales, the lack of supply has created high levels of pent-up demand, with interest in rural properties rising 50pc compared to pre-lockdown.

“For those who follow the farmland market, such low supply will not be surprising,” he said. “Potential sellers were, and in many cases continue to be, cautious and the poor weather and volatile market outlook has not yet prompted further pressures to sell, and for many it seems the inclination is to wait. But farmland has a strong track record in times of economic uncertainty.

“We have seen a number of deals through to completion over the past few months; either where the transaction was under way prior to the Covid-19 lockdown or where the buyer already knew the land on offer. Once viewing restrictions were eased, there was a substantial increase in the number of enquiries and requests to view property.

“Indeed, pent-up demand is evident across the market, with buyers increasingly frustrated with a prolonged period of limited supply. Here in the East, commercial farms for sale or let have received strong interest, indicating fresh confidence in the sector. Those with environmental benefits or potential also remain desirable, while many new applicants are also looking at residential farms for a change of lifestyle.

READ MORE: Organic farm shows how wildlife can thrive alongside commercial food production

“How long the surge in demand will last is hard to tell. With a predicted weakening of the economy some may decide this dream is something they can’t afford to chase. On top of that we also have ongoing Brexit negotiations, with no certainty on trade tariffs or the Agriculture Bill.”

Nationally, Savills’ research suggests there were just 19,100 acres of publicly-marketed farmland to the end of May this year in Great Britain, down 68pc on five and ten-year averages. The average size of farms marketed was also down, averaging 126 acres during the same period compared with the 10-year average of 205 acres.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Man found dead near railway bridge

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Most Read

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Where £20m will be spent to fix pot-holed roads and broken bridges

Some of the £20m will be used to resurface roads to prevent pot-holes. Pic: Ian Burt.

‘With all respect to my players no one is irreplaceable’ - Tough love from Farke to spark City revival

Emi Buendia started the previous Premier League game against Everton on the bench Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

Reopening date for cinema following coronavirus lockdown is postponed

Cinema City, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY