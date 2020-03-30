Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Could plunging stock markets tempt investors to buy farmland?

PUBLISHED: 13:45 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 30 March 2020

Falling stock markets could tempt investors to buy farmland, says Savills Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Falling stock markets could tempt investors to buy farmland, says Savills Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

The economic impact of coronavirus has put farmland sales “on hold” – although rural agents believe plunging stock markets could encourage investors to take interest in farm estates.

Christopher Miles, who leads the rural agency team at Savills in Norwich, said: “Until the last few weeks sellers we have been talking to have been ready to commit to the market, with the confidence that the prospect of greater activity brings. Similarly, many buyers have been frustrated by the lack of stock to consider and have been excited about the prospect of having some new farms and estates to see at last. Unsurprisingly, all that seems to be on hold, at least for the time being.

“The dramatic fall in the stock market may encourage some of those with cash funds to invest in land and property so we may see investors entering the land market again and competing for farmland. You only have to look back to the global financial crisis to be reminded of how land has been viewed as an attractive, long term defensive investment class.

READ MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Mr Miles said the recent wet weather has delayed many property launches until at least mid-May but, as things stand, the firm is continuing to prepare farms earmarked to come to the market for sale. He said when the current movement restrictions change it will be “perfectly possible” to carry out viewings within social distancing guidelines, either in separate vehicles with mobile phone commentary, or potentially through “virtual tours” using drone footage of dwellings and land assets.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Hospital chaplain with coronavirus symptoms tells of crisis challenge on wards

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich woman stranded in India struggling to get food and water after country goes into lockdown

Katie Fielder who is currently stuck in Goa, unable to catch a flight home sincethe country went into a 21-day lockdown. Picture: Katie Fielder

Two new drive-throughs and a shop could come to this busy roundabout

A busy roundabout service station could be transformed after plans were submitted for two new drive-through restaurants, a shop and upgrades to existing services. Photo: Google Maps / Frenbury Developments.

Auctioneers cancel first auction in 163 years

TW Gaze has cancelled its first ever auction. Photo: Harriet Orrell

Trio land in court after attempted burglary

Red Lion Street in Aylsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24