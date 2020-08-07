Search

Advanced search

Country estates could cash in as post-lockdown film locations, say rural agents

07 August, 2020 - 06:00
Norfolk's rural properties could be perfectly placed to become post-lockdown film locations, according to agents at Savills. Pictured: The famous final scene from the movie Shakespeare in Love, starring Gwyneth Paltrow on Holkham beach. Pic: Archant

Norfolk's rural properties could be perfectly placed to become post-lockdown film locations, according to agents at Savills. Pictured: The famous final scene from the movie Shakespeare in Love, starring Gwyneth Paltrow on Holkham beach. Pic: Archant

Archant

Country properties could be in prime position to add some Hollywood sparkle to their incomes by putting themselves forward as alternative filming locations after lockdown, said rural agents.

Holkham Hall was the set for 'The Duchess' starring Keira Knightley. Picture: Colin FinchHolkham Hall was the set for 'The Duchess' starring Keira Knightley. Picture: Colin Finch

Norfolk is no stranger to the silver screen. Director Danny Boyle filmed parts of his 2019 movie Yesterday here, while Elveden Hall near Thetford has been used as a prime location for films like Eyes Wide Shut and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and the Holkham estate in north Norfolk has welcomed A-list stars including Gwyneth Paltrow in Shakespeare in Love, and Keira Knightley in The Duchess.

Last month, it was revealed that Norfolk County Council was undertaking a feasibility study to establish how much the cinema and broadcast industries could be worth to the region and to explore “income generation opportunities for local authorities from film, television or stills shooting days in Norfolk”.

But with current social distancing measures preventing TV and film studios from shooting in more confined spaces, businesses in countryside locations could also be well-placed to take advantage of the opportunities, according to property advisors Savills.

Joshua Spink, from the rural team at Savills Norwich, said: “When Covid-19 hit, the logistics of coordinating hundreds of people working in close proximity on a range of timescales and locations meant that productions simply had to be postponed, mothballed and in some cases cancelled.

Film crews shooting Lara Croft: Tomb Raider at Elveden Hall in 2000. Picture: Andy AbbottFilm crews shooting Lara Croft: Tomb Raider at Elveden Hall in 2000. Picture: Andy Abbott

“However, there is now plenty of incentive for filming to get under way again. For owners of rural property there is perhaps more opportunity than ever to be part of the industry’s recovery.

“Film shoots in public places will be heavily regulated and studios will need to be creative in order to meet social distancing requirements. However, a rural estate or private country house provides a solution to this. Location managers can control access and movement, unit bases can be spread out in adjoining paddocks and, should there be a need, it can be quickly locked down.

“Additional space and accommodation will become a necessity for productions and will certainly lead to locations being sought further afield, which may well be advantageous to rural property owners and provide an opportunity for an interesting new revenue stream.”

READ MORE: ‘Sophisticated and organised’ crime gangs are targeting Norfolk farms

Mr Spink added that the British Film Council has published a guide to working regulations in the post Covid-19 recovery period and anyone thinking of putting their rural estate forward as a potential location needs to be aware of the guidelines and consider how to fulfil them.

Joshua Spink, from the rural management team at Savills Norwich. Picture: Richard MarshamJoshua Spink, from the rural management team at Savills Norwich. Picture: Richard Marsham

“Covid-19 mitigation requirements are going to be a necessity of filming insurance for some time yet,” he said. “If you can be presenting your location as fit for filming now, this will put you a step ahead of the competition.

“The key is to be proactive. While the fair weather lasts take good photographs including fields, out buildings and accommodation showcasing the range of your property. It is also worth getting in touch with agencies who will actively promote your property around the industry.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

City unhappy at ‘derisory’ Liverpool offer for Lewis

Norwich City Jamal Lewis has been the subject of interest from Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

Seafood shop faces closure after more than 60 years after rates row

Cookies Crab Shop, Salthouse. Owners Peter and Suzanne McKnespiey say it is unfair that they have not been given business rate relief. Picture: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

Pretty much back to normal’ - Demand at GP surgeries rises in Norfolk

St Stephen's Gate Medical Practice, in Wessex Street, Norwich. Picture; Brittany Woodman

‘He was the bedrock of the community” Tributes paid to Norwich’s Jack Tooke

Jack Tooke photographed behind the bar of Hot Black Road Community Centre in December 1994. Picture: Stanton Family

Country estates could cash in as post-lockdown film locations, say rural agents

Norfolk's rural properties could be perfectly placed to become post-lockdown film locations, according to agents at Savills. Pictured: The famous final scene from the movie Shakespeare in Love, starring Gwyneth Paltrow on Holkham beach. Pic: Archant