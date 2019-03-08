It's show time at the Royal Norfolk Show

After months of planning and preparation, the gates to this year's Royal Norfolk Show have finally opened.

Months of careful planning will come to fruition over the next two days as crowds flock through the gates at the Norfolk Showground.

From best-dressed fashion spotting to best in show livestock competitions, and from farm machinery to folk music - all that Norfolk has to offer will be on display at the country's biggest two-day agricultural show, which kicks off today.

This year the show will welcome a royal visitor, the Countess of Wessex, who is the current Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) president.

Despite getting off to a cloudy start, the weather is set to warm up as the day goes on with predicted highs of 16C and day two of the show is set to be sunny with highs of 17C.

On the roads, those travelling by car are advised to allow extra time for the journeys as traffic is already building on all routes heading to the showground.

First Bus are providing a Royal Norfolk Show shuttle services running every 15 minutes from Norwich Bus Station, Castle Meadow and the Norwich train station to the showground.

The whole show, including Grand Ring entertainment, will be open until 8pm, followed by a programme of live music in the Woodland Arena until 10.30pm.

Visitors to the show are being encouraged to take a break and have a cup of tea on the EDP at its stand in Third Drive, by collecting and presenting the tokens which will be available in the newspaper until Thursday.

There will be a 16-page Royal Norfolk Show supplement in the EDP tomorrow and a 12-page supplement on Friday, plus live coverage at edp24.co.uk