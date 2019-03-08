Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

It's show time at the Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 08:47 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 26 June 2019

Setting up at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Andrew Reader prepping the Barn Owl Jerseys herd Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Setting up at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Andrew Reader prepping the Barn Owl Jerseys herd Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

After months of planning and preparation, the gates to this year's Royal Norfolk Show have finally opened.

Setting up at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Tim Lawrence preps his landing tractor on the NORMAC stand Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Setting up at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Tim Lawrence preps his landing tractor on the NORMAC stand Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Months of careful planning will come to fruition over the next two days as crowds flock through the gates at the Norfolk Showground.

From best-dressed fashion spotting to best in show livestock competitions, and from farm machinery to folk music - all that Norfolk has to offer will be on display at the country's biggest two-day agricultural show, which kicks off today.

This year the show will welcome a royal visitor, the Countess of Wessex, who is the current Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) president.

You may also want to watch:

Despite getting off to a cloudy start, the weather is set to warm up as the day goes on with predicted highs of 16C and day two of the show is set to be sunny with highs of 17C.

On the roads, those travelling by car are advised to allow extra time for the journeys as traffic is already building on all routes heading to the showground.

First Bus are providing a Royal Norfolk Show shuttle services running every 15 minutes from Norwich Bus Station, Castle Meadow and the Norwich train station to the showground.

The whole show, including Grand Ring entertainment, will be open until 8pm, followed by a programme of live music in the Woodland Arena until 10.30pm.

Setting up at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Howard Zelley from Zelley Jewellers in Norwich who have looked after the trophies for over 30 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Setting up at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Howard Zelley from Zelley Jewellers in Norwich who have looked after the trophies for over 30 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Visitors to the show are being encouraged to take a break and have a cup of tea on the EDP at its stand in Third Drive, by collecting and presenting the tokens which will be available in the newspaper until Thursday.

There will be a 16-page Royal Norfolk Show supplement in the EDP tomorrow and a 12-page supplement on Friday, plus live coverage at edp24.co.uk

Most Read

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Royal VIP to visit this year’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

‘There were moments where I questioned myself’ - Webber opens up about difficult first campaign with City

Sporting director Stuart Webber has been reflecting on his difficult first season at Norwich City Picture: Tony Thrussell

Most Read

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

It’s show time at the Royal Norfolk Show

Setting up at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Andrew Reader prepping the Barn Owl Jerseys herd Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Disruption and cancellations on trains

Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled and delayed. Pic: Neil Perry.

Stray kittens born on allotment ‘lucky to survive’

Paula Radcliffe needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Travelling to the Royal Norfolk Show? Here’s what you need to know

Driving to the Royal Norfolk Show? Be prepared for busy roads and make sure to follow event signage, organisers say. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists