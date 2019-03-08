Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Tributes to 'unflappable English gentleman' who served the Royal Norfolk Show for 40 years

PUBLISHED: 15:32 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 04 October 2019

Long-serving Royal Norfolk Show head steward David Sutton (left) has died at the age of 71. He is pictured at the show with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Long-serving Royal Norfolk Show head steward David Sutton (left) has died at the age of 71. He is pictured at the show with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Archant

A dedicated head steward who was a "wonderful ambassador" for the Royal Norfolk Show for more than 40 years has died at the age of 71.

David Sutton, from Elsing, near Dereham, died on September 27 after a brave three-year battle against acute myeloid leukaemia, said his family, despite the efforts of the committed staff of Kings College Hospital in London and a stem cell transplant from his sister Judy.

He joined the Royal Norfolk Show in 1974, initially as a cattle steward before becoming head steward of light horses, a position he held for about 20 years until his health forced him to relinquish the role following the 2016 show.

He was responsible for more than 1,000 horses and riders as well as a large group of stewards, and his show highlights included meeting Prince Charles, Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking on behalf of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, former show committee chairman Robert More said: "David Sutton was held in the highest regard by all who worked with him at the show for his great efficiency, dignity, intellect and, above all, his affable nature.

"David was an unflappable English gentleman and a wonderful ambassador for the Royal Norfolk Show, who is much missed."

Mr Sutton was born at Manor Farm in Barford and after attending Wymondham County Grammar School he studied at Easton Agricultural College before beginning work as a trainee at Morley Agricultural Research Station. His talents quickly shone through as he went on to become farm manager of both the Morley and Sprowston Farms.

As his career progressed he became farm manager for WRB Foster at Lexham Hall Farms and ended his career on the technical side of farming with Agrovista at Great Ellingham.

A Norfolk man through and through, Mr Sutton was a lifelong supporter of Norwich City Football Club, a member of the Royal West Norfolk Golf Club at Brancaster and a past captain of the Royal Norwich Golf Club. His family said he liked nothing better than walking his beloved Labrador Nellie in the Norfolk countryside.

He leaves his wife Marina, stepson and daughter-in-law Richard and Vicki, and grandson Rory. The funeral is at Earlham Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday October 23.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Seal spotted outside Norwich pub

Ribs of Beef landlord Jonathan Power filmed the seal swimming in the River Wensum near his pub. Picture: Jonathan Power

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thetford murder: Members of the public battled to save victim’s life

Police tape in Thetford after man was pronounced dead on Brandon Road. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Disqualified driver has new car seized by police

A disqualified driver had his new car seized in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Sneak preview of Jarrold’s new luxury seafood bar where you can eat caviar for £550

The new Jarrold seafood bar The Bay at a recent special preview night. Pic: Jarrold

TEAM NEWS: Can it get any worse for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke?

Todd Cantwell missed two days training for Norwich City with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Press Conference RECAP: Godfrey and Lewis available for City but Hanley ruled out of Villa clash

Jamal Lewis suffered elbow ligament damage in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists