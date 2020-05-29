Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Royal Norfolk Show plans digital ‘legacy’ project after coronavirus cancellation

29 May, 2020 - 14:00
Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association chief executive Greg Smith says an

Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association chief executive Greg Smith says an "exciting and vibrant digital network" is being developed alongside their Suffolk counterparts as his team looks ahead to next year's Royal Norfolk Show. Picture RNAA

RNAA

Following the shock of losing this year’s Royal Norfolk Show, plans are afoot to build an “exciting and vibrant digital network” as the event seeks to come back stronger in 2021 says GREG SMITH, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

The 2020 Royal Norfolk Show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian BurtThe 2020 Royal Norfolk Show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Burt

It was all going so well. 2020 was going to be a great year – plans for the 168th Royal Norfolk Show were well in hand, our other events were looking good, we were to host the biannual Commonwealth Agriculture Conference and we had a packed calendar of events for the showground.

So, who would have expected this? It is indulgent to reflect on the past two months as we have responded to the crisis, adjusted our organisation to cope with lockdown conditions and reshaped our plans.

Suffice to say that we have been overwhelmed with the many offers of help and generosity that have come to us from across the region – thank you.

So what next? Over the past two centuries or so, agricultural shows have suffered the shocks of war, economic decline, biosecurity scares and, occasionally, the weather. Like their farmer members, they have proven themselves to be made of stern stuff, able to ride out most storms and crises.

But this year is different, not least as the effects are so deep, wide ranging and global – with no certainty in sight.

Although we are best known for our shows, we are much more than that. Our societies and associations were created to share knowledge and improve agriculture.

Much of what we do today still has this focus and is apparent in many ways. The work of our own education charity – the Food and Farming Discovery Trust – is a good example, bringing new learning opportunities about and through agriculture into the classroom (or, perhaps, the living room).

READ MORE: ‘The real effect is inestimable’ – Royal Norfolk Show cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

Many people have asked us if we intend to create an online show. And to their credit, some have tried to do this already.

But, as we look forward to next year’s show, we think there is a bigger prize – so, with our sister association in Suffolk, we’re hoping to raise the profile of food, farming and the countryside in the region.

Through our joint efforts we will create an even stronger, exciting and vibrant digital network for all those involved, both directly and indirectly.

In so doing, we will not only be able to provide our communities with some flavour of what, sadly, we won’t experience this year but will create a legacy that will help us all to thrive in the future. Stronger, we will use the pulling power of our two great shows to bring everyone together to support the region’s biggest and most important sector – agriculture.

More shortly... watch this space!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

More schools shun June 1 for planned reopenings

Admirals Academy in Thetford will not reopen to priority year pupils until June 8 at the earliest. Picture: Ian Burt

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farm worker died after losing control of his car on icy road

The crash happened on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Coronavirus ‘R’ number for East of England could be falling

Coronavirus testing at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning restaurant opens for ‘posh ready meal’ takeaways

The King's Arms new 'Dine With Kings' takeaway is now available to collect. Photo: Mark Dixon

Beccles-based The Bill actor Tony Scannell dies aged 74

Tony Scannell directing play rehearsals at Bungay Community Centre. PHOTO: Bill Darnell

Homeware retailer DFS reopens in Norfolk

The DFS store in Norwich. Pic: Archant
Drive 24