Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Lifeblood' volunteers devote 2,700 years of service to Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 10 September 2019

Almost 2,700 years of volunteer loyalty was recognised with the Royal Norfolk Show's long service awards for stewards.Pictured: The 25-year award recipients. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Almost 2,700 years of volunteer loyalty was recognised with the Royal Norfolk Show's long service awards for stewards.Pictured: The 25-year award recipients. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Keiron Tovell

Volunteers who devoted almost 2,700 years of combined loyalty to the Royal Norfolk Show have been celebrated with the event's first long service awards for stewards.

Almost 2,700 years of volunteer loyalty was recognised with the Royal Norfolk Show's long service awards for stewards.Pictured: The 40-year award recipients. Picture: Keiron TovellAlmost 2,700 years of volunteer loyalty was recognised with the Royal Norfolk Show's long service awards for stewards.Pictured: The 40-year award recipients. Picture: Keiron Tovell

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) held its annual Stewards' Evening at Easton and Otley College, near the showground.

It included the presentation of new awards, introduced this year to recognise the time, effort and dedication given by stewards in service of this significant date in the Norfolk calendar.

More than 80 individuals were honoured for 25 and 40 years of service by RNAA vice president the Marquess of Cholmondeley - totalling 2,668 years of volunteer time contributed.

They included Robert More, who was recognised for his contribution as he steps down from his role as show committee chairman, a title he had held since 2013, and as a steward of 42 years. Mr More was also identified as a key player in bringing about the long service awards for stewards.

Almost 2,700 years of volunteer loyalty was recognised with the Royal Norfolk Show's long service awards for stewards.Pictured: Robert More has been a steward for 42 years and is stepping down as show committee chairman. Picture: Keiron TovellAlmost 2,700 years of volunteer loyalty was recognised with the Royal Norfolk Show's long service awards for stewards.Pictured: Robert More has been a steward for 42 years and is stepping down as show committee chairman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Greg Smith, chief executive of the RNAA, said the 400 strong volunteer team was "the lifeblood of the Royal Norfolk Show" and congratulated the stewards on a "hugely successful" 2019.

Stewards assist guests and visitors at the Royal Norfolk Show, providing information and education across the showground and playing a vital part in the running of the event, including the livestock and equine sections, trade stands, sponsorship, education, logistics, horticulture, and art gallery.

The full list of award recipients, with the number of years served as of 2019, is: Alan Alston, 50; John Carrick, 51; Colin Clark, 59; Gordon Coe, 49; Simon Daniels, 40; Cyril Davies, 47; Philip Eagle, 41; Mike Gamble, 46; Ben Gaze, 50; Nigel Horner-Glister, 50; Stephen Howlett, 46; Roger Long, 47; Jonathan Molineux, 42; Robert More, 42; Peter Rout, 46; Stuart Sadler, 45; Christopher Self, 50; Russell Steggles, 40; David Sutton, 50+; Albert Aldred, 30; Henry Alston, 29; James Alston, 27; Stephen Askew, 33; Roland Axman, 25; Sir Nicholas Bacon OBE, 29; Nigel Bloom, 37; William Brigham, 35; Adam Case, 25; James Chapman, 31; David Chillingworth, 35; Michael Cooke, 36; Paul Corfield, 36; Stephen Cross, 26; Kirstin Cumming, 29; Robert Daines, 25; Felicity Daniels, 27; Mike Davies, 25; Philip De La Cour, 30; Nigel Dixon, 29; Paul Etheridge, 38; Paul Filby, 30; David Fisher, 32; Benjamin Gamble, 26; David Gaze, 31; John Gordon, 29; Nick Gowing, 28; Philip Green, 30; Sara Harrold, 25; David Hastings, 27; Elizabeth Hayes, 29; William Hill, 27; Richard Hirst, 26; Joan Hocking, 29; David Horsfall, 25; Bernard Jones, 34; Marion Jones, 30; Robert Kittle, 30; Luke Lockhart, 27; William Meen, 35; Arthur Mobbs, 30; David Morton, 28; Malcolm Napthen, 33; Martin Nash, 29; Julia Nix OBE, 25; Chris Nix, 30; Harvey Norman, 31; Sam Papworth, 26; Tim Papworth, 30; Andrew Pledger, 30; John Reader, 28; David Richardson OBE, 26; Rob Richardson, 36; Marian Russell, 25; David Sayer, 27; David Scott, 32; Anthony Stimpson, 39; Peter Tann, 34; Nicky Wallace, 26; John Waters, 33; Joe Wiley, 33; Jim Woodger, 36.

- Anyone interested in volunteering as a steward for the 2020 Royal Norfolk Show should visit the RNAA website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City starlet Aarons allays long term injury fears after starring role for England’s Under-21s

Norwich City youngster Max Aarons starred for England's Under-21s before a late injury exit Picture: PA

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

£2m refurb for Norfolk hotel where Princess Diana was born

The Leonard Cheshire Park House Hotel at Sandringham Picture: Archant

‘You don’t expect it’: Attempted murder arrest leaves residents of quiet street in shock

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

Will Norwich’s Big Boom fireworks display go ahead this year?

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall. Photo: Danielle Booden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists