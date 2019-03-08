Gallery: The Royal Norfolk Show

RNS 2019 Photo: Brittany Creasey Archant

Thousands of people have enjoyed the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show 2019, can you spot yourself in any of our photos from the day?

Royal Norfolk Show Photo: Brittany Creasey Royal Norfolk Show Photo: Brittany Creasey

Royal Norfolk Show Photo: Brittany Creasey Royal Norfolk Show Photo: Brittany Creasey

RNS 2019 Girl on John Deere Photo: Brittany Creasey RNS 2019 Girl on John Deere Photo: Brittany Creasey

RNS 2019 Photo: Brittany Creasey RNS 2019 Photo: Brittany Creasey

RNS 2019 Photo: Brittany Creasey RNS 2019 Photo: Brittany Creasey

RNS 2019 Horse and Kart competition. Kart from 1912 Photo: Brittany Creasey RNS 2019 Horse and Kart competition. Kart from 1912 Photo: Brittany Creasey

RNS 2019 Photo: Brittany Creasey RNS 2019 Photo: Brittany Creasey

Cattle in the livestock area of the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Cattle in the livestock area of the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, meets some children at the RBST stand at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, meets some children at the RBST stand at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children from Gaywood Primary School at King's Lynn are treated to an ice cream at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Children from Gaywood Primary School at King's Lynn are treated to an ice cream at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kit and Hannah Delaney in the ring with their Hampshire Down sheep at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kit and Hannah Delaney in the ring with their Hampshire Down sheep at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mollie Gamble showing her love for her Southdown ewe in the ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mollie Gamble showing her love for her Southdown ewe in the ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Concentration on both faces as a Hereford bull is on show in the ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Concentration on both faces as a Hereford bull is on show in the ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jersey cows on show in the ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jersey cows on show in the ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

